Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Super Bowl-winning WR wants Chiefs move to aid three-peat quest

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly expressed his desire to join the Super Bowl contenders and winners, the Kansas City Chiefs, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the outlet, Beckham Jr. is asking for a lot of money, and there is an expectation that this will be the wide receiver's "final payday." That said, he hasn't been snatched off the board in the early days of free agency, which reportedly could be due to his age and injury history. Beckham Jr., 31, is set to turn 32 during the 2024 NFL season.

While his production hasn't jumped off the page, he has proven to be a good luck charm for the teams he's joined since leaving the Browns in 2022.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The wide receiver won a Super Bowl with the Rams, being along for the peak of the Sean McVay era. He was then part of the Baltimore Ravens last season, at the peak of the Lamar Jackson era.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s free agency move to Chiefs could mean dominance

Odell Beckham Jr. at Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The wide receiver hasn't crossed the 1000-yard mark since 2019, but adding the veteran Super Bowl winner returns an element of playoff experience to the unit. With Travis Kelce only getting older, the pressure is going to fall more on the receivers in 2024 than in previous years.

With the team moving on from Mecole Hardman and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, adding Beckham would be a good addition.

Hardman was rejected by the Jets last year and Valdes-Scantling had just 21 catches for 315 yards in the regular season. Adding Odell Beckham Jr. with a throw-first quarterback like Mahomes could boost Beckham's return to form.

Currently, the team has Rashee Rice, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore in the top three positions. With the addition of Beckham, he has a chance to move to the top of the depth chart. If this happens, Rice, Watson, and Moore will be pushed down a notch, putting them up against weaker cornerbacks on average.

If that takes place, it could look like an offense much closer to the Tyreek Hill days. With an already excellent defense in place, the team would be more balanced and win games on both ends of the gridiron.