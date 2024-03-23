Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: Dolphins unwilling to overspend for 3x Pro Bowl WR in free agency

The Baltimore Ravens recently released Odell Beckham Jr. and the wide receiver is now among the top free agents in the market. He signed a one-year $15 million deal with the Ravens last year and helped Lamar Jackson in winning the second MVP award of his career.

Miami Dolphins are one of the several teams that are interested in signing the 31-year-old wideout. However, based on reports, the franchise is unwilling to overspend for him.

As per Bleacher Report, Jeremy Fowler said this about the Dolphins' interest in Beckham Jr. on Sportscenter:

"Odell Beckham met with the Miami Dolphins this past week and I was told the Dolphins are definitely interested. It's probably going to be at a price point that they're going to have to figure out."

"So, they're not willing to overspend at this point. They don't have a lot of cash. They got Tyreek Hill, they got Jaylen Waddle, but they want to pair those two with a veteran receiver. So, some mutual interest."

The Dolphins are yet to offer a contract extension to Tua Tagovailoa, and he is expected to get more than $50 million annually with his contract. Moreover, Jaylen Waddle will be eligible for an extension soon, and the team cannot afford to lose him. As a result, if they want to get a player like Beckham, then they need to strike a clever deal as they can't offer him a deal like the Ravens did last year.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s durability is a big concern for teams

Odell Beckham Jr.: Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams

Not only the Miami Dolphins but the Kansas City Chiefs are also reported as a potential landing spot for Odell Beckham Jr. Last year he was close to joining the Super Bowl champions, but the Ravens came with a better offer.

The Chiefs recently signed Marquise Brown to a one-year deal and could be willing to get Beckham Jr. if he is available for cheap. There is no denying that the former LSU star is still a great player when healthy, but there are constant availability concerns around him.

In total, the Super Bowl-winning wide receiver has missed 34 games over the past four seasons, and he is only getting older. Odell Beckham Jr. has had some success after recovering from an ACL injury, but it is still unlikely that he will get a long-term deal in free agency.