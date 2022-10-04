Odell Beckham Jr. returning to Giants? Insider reveals WR visited former team

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was drafted by the New York Giants in 2014 and played with the team until 2018.

He played part of last season with the Cleveland Browns before signing with the Los Angeles Rams and winning Super Bowl 2022 with the team.

After his lone stint with Los Angeles last season, Beckham Jr. entered the off-season as a free agent. He tore his ACL in the Super Bowl in February, and that could be the main reason why he has not signed with a team yet.

NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported Monday night that Beckham Jr. was in the Giants building today for a little visit.

This will be fun. I am told that WR Odell Beckham Jr. was in the building today, doing a little visit with the #Giants , etc.......Same day as former #Giants S Landon Collins worked out for the team.This will be fun. I am told that WR Odell Beckham Jr. was in the building today, doing a little visit with the #Giants, etc.......Same day as former #Giants S Landon Collins worked out for the team.This will be fun.

She then reported that OBJ was there to say hi to some of his former teammates, and that it's expected he will visit multiple teams.

JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson OBJ was able to say hi to a number of his former teammates while in the area, including Sterling Shepard.



For those asking, yes free agent opportunities in the future will include exploring multiple teams, including his last one. I think he'd welcome wherever he's loved. OBJ was able to say hi to a number of his former teammates while in the area, including Sterling Shepard.For those asking, yes free agent opportunities in the future will include exploring multiple teams, including his last one. I think he'd welcome wherever he's loved.

Beckham Jr. had his most success as far as productivity with the New York Giants. In his second season in the NFL, he recorded career-highs in receiving yards (1,450) and receiving touchdowns (13.) The very next season, he recorded a career-high 101 receptions.

On March 13, 2019, Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Jabrill Peppers, Olivier Vernon, Kevin Zeitler, and the Browns' first- and third-round picks in the 2019 NFL draft.

Beckham Jr. spent two and a half seasons with the Browns before being released and signed by the Los Angeles Rams.

Odell Beckham Jr. hinted at maybe joining the Green Bay Packers last night

Odell Beckham Jr. has been flirting with the idea of joining multiple teams this off-season.

Yesterday, OBJ entertained the possibility of joining the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers. He tweeted that Aaron Rodgers was fire and that he makes it look effortless.

Odell Beckham Jr @obj …. Honestly bro makes it look Effortlesss AR is tooo…. Honestly bro makes it look Effortlesss AR is tooo 🔥…. Honestly bro makes it look Effortlesss

A fan commented that he and Rodgers would do a lot of damage, and Beckham Jr. responded, "Who are you telling?"

Odell Beckham Jr. has options and will likely wait to sign with a team when he's fully recovered from his ACL tear that he suffered in the Super Bowl.

