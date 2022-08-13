NFL Rumors: Dolphins owner Stephen Ross makes massive decision in regards to franchise's future

The Miami Dolphins are poised to make a big splash in the 2022 campaign after making some nice additions in the offseason. Most notably, they made a trade for former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, the lightning-quick Tyreek Hill.

Behind the scenes, however, the team’s front office drama continues. The investigation into accusations of tampering resulted in owner Stephen Ross being handed a six-game suspension and a $1.5 million fine. On top of that, they were stripped of their 2023 first-round draft pick and 2024 third-round pick.

Now there are rumors that Ross is making a future-defining decision for the Miami Dolphins franchise. The Sports Business Journal has reported that the owner’s long-term plan to hand the team over to current vice chairman Bruce Beal has been scrapped. Instead, his daughter Jennifer Ross may be in line to take up ownership of the team in the future.

Whether or not this had anything to do with the recent tampering ruling is hard to say. Beal was also fined $500,000 and prohibited from attending team meetings. But considering how close this news came to the announcement of the suspension and fines, there’s a chance the two events were related.

The investigation came after accusations were brought against the team by former head coach Brian Flores. He alleged that he was offered incentives to lose games in order to gain a higher draft selection. Though the tanking allegations were dismissed, evidence of tampering was found as the franchise tried to lure Tom Brady during the 2019 season.

The Miami Dolphins aim to compete for the AFC East division

On the field, the Dolphins are looking for Tua Tagovailoa to make great strides in his third year at the quarterback position. With Hill and second-year pass-catcher Jaylen Waddle among his receiving targets, the Dolphins should have the fastest offense in the league.

Miami will have a tough task in the AFC East in the upcoming season. An improving New York Jets team represents an unknown quantity at this stage. No one is quite sure what to expect from the Jets in the 2022 campaign. Whereas the New England Patriots can never be counted out with Bill Belichick at the helm. Then there's the Buffalo Bills. They have added Von Miller to an already dangerous defense and a high-powered offense.

The AFC East title is expected to go to the Bills this season. But Miami will challenge Josh Allen and company for supremacy. There is a real sense of optimism about the franchise, with postseason fixtures a very realistic ambition.

Miami have something of a playoff drought, having not featured in the postseason since the 2016 season. On that occasion, they lost 30-12 in the Wild Card round against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With under a month to go until the campaign kicks off, we don't have long to wait to see them in action.

