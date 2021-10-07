NFL Rumors: Why Packers are the perfect landing spot for Jaylon Smith

The Green Bay Packers have seen their franchise's name pop up in all sorts of rumors in the past 12-24 hours. First, there was news of Jaire Alexander possibly missing the season due to an injury suffered in Sunday's victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Also, the briefly released Stephon Gilmore, formerly of the New England Patriots, was originally rumored to be interested in Green Bay. Even Packers star receiver Davante Adams got wind of Gilmore's possible impending release and reached out to him via Twitter.

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman Davante Adams comments “Call me.” under Stephon Gilmore’s farewell to New England. Davante Adams comments “Call me.” under Stephon Gilmore’s farewell to New England. https://t.co/FlWXCH69iF

Of course, this was all before Gilmore was traded (and not officially released) by the Patriots to the Carolina Panthers for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

The most recent rumor is that free agent linebacker Jaylon Smith, who was recently released by the Dallas Cowboys, may be heading to Lambeau. This speculation has been confirmed by NFL analyst Ian Rapoport.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Keep an eye on the #Packers for former #Cowboys Pro Bowl LB Jaylon Smith, sources say. They are making a push. Coach Matt LaFleur was at Notre Dame with Smith and is a fan. Multiple teams are still in the mix, as well, and it’s not over yet. Keep an eye on the #Packers for former #Cowboys Pro Bowl LB Jaylon Smith, sources say. They are making a push. Coach Matt LaFleur was at Notre Dame with Smith and is a fan. Multiple teams are still in the mix, as well, and it’s not over yet.

Here are just a few reasons why Jaylon Smith to the Packers is a great fit

#1 - There is a connection

Jaylon Smith and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur are no strangers to one another. In 2014, LaFleur was the quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame. At the time, Jaylon Smith was on the team as well as their star linebacker. In fact, Smith won the Butkus Award that year, which is given to the nation's best linebacker.

#2 - The Packers' defensive stars are injured

The Packers have been experiencing injuries to some of their key players on the defensive side of the ball. Star linebacker Za'Darius Smith recently had back surgery, so he may be out indefinitely. Also, star cornerback Jaire Alexander injured his shoulder, so the arrival of Jaylon Smith would certainly be an upgrade to their defense.

#3 - Smith and Campbell could make an incredible LB duo

Also Read

De'Vondre Campbell, linebacker for the Packers, has been a revelation as his play has been the lone bright spot on a defense that has been losing bodies every week. Campbell had 13 tackles in Week two, 11 tackles in Week three, and nine tackles in Week four against the Steelers.

He has the ability to play the run as well as play the pass in defensive coordinator Joe Barry's system. Jaylon Smith would fit right next to a playmaker like Campbell. Smith also has a lot of football left in him, so playing with the 'Pack may be just what the doctor prescribed.

Edited by Piyush Bisht