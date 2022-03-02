NFL Trade Rumors: Packers desperate to retain Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers are desperate to retain the services of their dynamic duo, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams, according to an NFL insider.

Jason La Canfora revealed that his sources in Indianapolis believe Green Bay will be doing absolutely everything they can to keep hold of their two best players on offense for the 2022 season.

La Canfora's sources believe multiple teams who are interested in acquiring the future Hall of Fame quarterback remain skeptical that he will see the market.

They also added that the Packers' front office is trying to find the means to retain Rodgers and keep at least a healthy semblance of the roster intact to make a run at the Lombardi Trophy with him in 2022.

La Canfora reports that these general managers believe they will create enough room to franchise tag Adams, improving their chances of re-recruiting their future Hall of Fame quarterback. One GM said:

"They are going to do whatever it takes to franchise the receiver."

Recent rumors have been circling around the league stating that Rodgers wants to become the highest paid player in the entire NFL, with a figure of $50 million being thrown about. Rodgers has said this was untrue, calling these rumors 'catergorically false.'

The Packers are currently waiting on a decision from Rodgers about his plans for the 2022 season and whether he would like to return to the team, entertain a trade to another franchise or even possibly retire.

Field Yates @FieldYates Packers GM Brian Gutenkunst on Aaron Rodgers. “No new updates.”



He does hope to have a decision from Rodgers by the start of the new league year.



He also adds that the Rodgers situation is separate from WR Davante Adams’ situation. No bearing on one another. Packers GM Brian Gutenkunst on Aaron Rodgers. “No new updates.” He does hope to have a decision from Rodgers by the start of the new league year. He also adds that the Rodgers situation is separate from WR Davante Adams’ situation. No bearing on one another.

Green Bay's general manager Brian Gutekunst also made it clear that the situation between Rodgers is separate from Adams' situation and they do not have a bearing on one another.

NFL Trade Rumors: Will the Packers have Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams as their QB and WR duo in 2022?

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

Entering the off-season, Green Bay had limited cap space and needed to create some room to extend the stay of their quarterback and star wide receiver.

The franchise has restructured deals for Kenny Clark, Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari, saving a total of $23.2million on their 2022 salary cap.

Rodgers and Adams have been an unstoppable force in the NFL, particularly over the last couple of seasons, with Adams in the top five in the NFL in receiving touchdowns and receiving yards.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "There's going to be drama bc that's what Aaron Rodgers does. I think what he's waiting for Davante Adams. If the Packers franchise Davante, I think Rodgers is back in Green Bay. If they part ways, I think Rodgers is seeing how they can go to the same place." — @Chris_Broussard "There's going to be drama bc that's what Aaron Rodgers does. I think what he's waiting for Davante Adams. If the Packers franchise Davante, I think Rodgers is back in Green Bay. If they part ways, I think Rodgers is seeing how they can go to the same place." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/HizaIQUlZD

If the team is to franchise tag Adams, they must do so by March 8. If that is enough for Rodgers to stick around in Green Bay, we will have to wait and see, but there is no doubt that when they are together, they are one of the best quarterback/receiver duos in the league.

