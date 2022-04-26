NFL Trade Rumors: Packers wanted Raiders player in deal for Davante Adams 

On March 18, the Green Bay Packers traded their star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. In exchange they received the Raiders' first-round pick and a second-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

NFL National Insider Jeff Howe revealed that Green Bay were also looking for a player in return, in the shape of dynamic tight end Darren Waller, but the Raiders declined. Here's what he said:

"The Packers asked for Darren Waller as part of the Davante Adams trade, per source. The Raiders weren't going to accept it. Sources also said at the time the league wouldn't have permitted a player swap in a trade for a franchise player."

Adams left Green Bay after eight years with the franchise. The Packers drafted him in the second round with the 53rd overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. The wide receiver scored 73 touchdowns, with 669 receptions for 8,121 yards.

Derek Carr responds to Packers' interest in Waller

While Packers fans may be interested in the news that their team are looking to trade for Waller, one person laughed at the thought. That person? Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr took to Twitter to respond to rumors that Waller could be on his way to Lambeau Field for the 2022 season.

A simple message from Carr as the Raiders prepare to make the playoffs again in an extremely tough division. He will need as much firepower as possible in a stacked AFC West.

The Raiders are building an impressive offense. Carr is being reunited with Adams, with whom he played at Fresno State for two years. In Adams, Waller, and Hunter Renfrow, Carr has a great receiving corps, not to mention star running back Josh Jacobs.

If the Raiders keep Waller from joining the Packers, it will be significant for Carr. Especially if they have aspirations of going into the post-season again, given their division. They will play twice this season against Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs, Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers and Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos.

Carr and the Raiders will need some serious firepower on offense, which starts with retaining the services of their productive tight end Waller.

