Patriots rumors: Robert Kraft lining up 'home run' head coach to replace Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick is experiencing arguably his worst season as a head coach in his entire career. Many have speculated about his future with the team as the Patriots continue to suffer loss after loss. With the team in last place in the AFC playoff race, a report has claimed that team owner Robert Kraft is testing the waters on getting one of Belichick's former players to replace him.

In a report by the Boston Globe's Ben Vrolin, via NESN, it was said that Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is in Kraft's sights. The Titans head coach currently sits at 3-5, but that isn't stopping Kraft. Here's how the report was worded:

"Two sources close to the Patriots have independently said the same thing: They believe Vrabel, currently the Titans’ coach, is the Krafts’ 'home run' choice to succeed Belichick."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Titans might be 3-5, but many have blamed the injury trouble with Ryan Tannehill as the culprit for the team's sluggish start. However, if the team continues to struggle and a potential reset being hit at quarterback with Will Levis, there's a chance the general manager may want to turn the page at head coach as well. If that happens, Vrabel would be ripe for the taking.

As for Vrabel, logic says that he might have a personal motivation to coach the team that he once played for as the successor to the coach he once won for.

What is Bill Belichick's record without Tom Brady?

Bill Belichick at Washington Commanders v New England Patriots

The head coach is 81-98 without his franchise quarterback. At one point, there was a school of thought that Belichick would be just fine without Tom Brady. However, 2023 might be the clearest indication yet that Brady was the beating heart of the team's success. The team is 2-7 this season and well out of the playoff picture.

Projecting wins and losses in rest of Patriots schedule

Mac Jones at Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots

At 2-7, most seasons are dead. However, if the schedule lines up correctly, a mirage of a run might take place. That said, after a loss to the formerly 3-5 Washington Commanders led by Sam Howell, there might not be a team in the league that the Patriots can defeat.

Over the final eight games, Bill Belichick faces the Colts, Giants, Chargers, Steelers, Chiefs, Broncos, Bills and Jets. It would be hard to imagine that Belichick can't defeat the New York Giants who just lost in blowout fashion to the Las Vegas Raiders. The 4-5 Colts in Germany could be a bizarre game where anything can happen.

However, outside of that, Bill Belichick could easily lose every other remaining game on the schedule, going 2-6 in their final eight games. That would leave Belichick with a 4-13 record, easily the worst of his career. Could Robert Kraft give him another season after losing more than triple of the games he won?