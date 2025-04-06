Ravens Draft Rumors: CFB National Champion linked to Baltimore 

The Baltimore Ravens have a stacked roster littered with Pro Bowlers, from offense to special teams. That said, they will not pass up on an opportunity to add to it.

On Wednesday, NFL.com's Chad Reuter linked the AFC North contenders to title-winning Georgia safety Malaki Starks via a trade out of the 27th overall pick with the Buffalo Bills. He wrote:

"Starks' average athleticism scores and lack of fit in some teams' schemes could make him available to the Ravens, who should get the most from his playmaking skills."

This is not the first time he has been linked to the Ravens. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman also had him going to the same team, albeit without the trade-down. He also quoted an anonymous SEC offensive coordinator as saying:

“He’s super smooth. He covers a lot of ground. He is a very savvy player. Really good open-field tackler. Georgia wasn’t that good in the back end (in 2024). I think their issues would’ve been a lot more glaring if he wasn’t back there.“

A three-year starter, Starks was the Bulldogs' leading tackler last season with 77 (52 solo). He also had three pass deflections and an interception.

Ravens target Malaki Starks considers himself a versatile player

With Kyle Hamilton secured at strong safety, Malaki Starks, should he go to Baltimore, will be expected to compete with Ar'Darius Washington for the starting free safety spot.

During Georgia's pro day last month, he opined to Taylor Bisciotti, NFL Network reporter and niece of Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, that he was more versatile than just that:

“I think I’m very well at deep safety. I think I can come down and play star, and I think I can come down and play in the box as well. That just goes back to the history that I had here, and just the guys that came before me and the guys that I learned under, and just the kind of guys I was able to learn from.”

When asked whether he was showing off said versatility during his drill, he laughingly downplayed the notion:

“Not really. I was just trying not to faceplant. So, it just kind of happened. It was pretty cool. I dropped the ball before so I had to catch that one.”

ESPN's draft day predictor has his odds of becoming a Raven pegged at 6.4% - the highest of 24 prospects.

