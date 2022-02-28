NFL Trade Rumors: Reporter believes Commanders could tempt Russell Wilson to join by making him league's highest-paid player 

Reporter Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network feels that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson could be tempted to play for the Washington Commanders. Pauline said that the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback could be swayed by the Commanders should they make him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

“The Washington Commanders are expected to be in the trade market for a veteran quarterback like Russell Wilson or Kirk Cousins. My initial reaction was, 'Why would Russell Wilson agree to be shipped to Washington?' The answer was simple — Washington will try to entice a big-name quarterback to the nation’s capital by making him the highest-paid player in the league,” Pauline stated.

The Seattle quarterback signed a four-year, $140 million new money extension with the team in April 2019 that included a $65 million signing bonus, $107 million of total guarantees, and an average annual salary of $35 million.

At the time of signing this deal, it was the highest average paid contract, most total guarantees, and biggest signing bonus in league history.

His $35 million average annual salary is the fifth-highest among NFL quarterbacks. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ($45 million), Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen ($43 million), Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ($40 million), and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson ($39 million) make more.

In order for the Commanders to rope in the 33-year-old Seahawks quarterback, they would have to exceed $45 million per season of Mahomes. The Chiefs signed the 26-year-old quarterback to a 10-year, $450,000,000 contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, including a $10,000,000 signing bonus; $141,481,905 guaranteed; and the aforementioned $45,000,000 per season in July 2020.

Russell Wilson and his career in Seattle

He was drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft by Seattle and has started 158 regular-season games and 16 games in the postseason for the franchise. Both are the most in Seahawks history.

What’s more, Wilson has the most passing yards in the regular season (37,059); the most passing yards in the playoffs (3,786); and touchdown passes in both the regular season (259) and playoffs (25).

One of the biggest questions this offseason is whether Seahawks general manager John Schneider will decide to move on from the team's longtime quarterback. If so, is the nation’s capital a possible destination? We shall see.

