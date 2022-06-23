NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson wanted Seahawks coaching change before Broncos trade

Russell Wilson reportedly sought a coaching move from the Seattle Seahawks prior to being moved to the Denver Broncos. Per the All Seahawks website, the quarterback silently “pushed hard” for a coaching move. In the 2020 season for Seattle, the team won the NFC West with a record of 12-4. However, the Seahawks lost to their NFC West division rival, the Los Angeles Rams, in the Wild Card Round.

All Seahawks also reported that the signal-caller “grew tired” of former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as an offensive play caller. Wilson was supposedly heartbroken with the disappointing end to the 2020 season and wanted to use more no-huddle looks pertaining to the offense.

Corbin K. Smith @CorbinSmithNFL



But contrary to statements made by the QB, he desired a change in play callers, another step towards his eventual exit.



Story:

si.com/nfl/seahawks/n… Brian Schottenheimer helped elevate Russell Wilson's game to another level with the #Seahawks and the two formed a close bond.But contrary to statements made by the QB, he desired a change in play callers, another step towards his eventual exit.Story: Brian Schottenheimer helped elevate Russell Wilson's game to another level with the #Seahawks and the two formed a close bond.But contrary to statements made by the QB, he desired a change in play callers, another step towards his eventual exit.Story:si.com/nfl/seahawks/n…

The source stated to not let Wilson’s comments hide his real feelings and that he grew tired of Schottenheimer as Seattle’s play caller:

“Don’t let his comments mask his real thoughts. He had grown tired of Schotty from a play-calling perspective and wanted something fresh. As much as he benefited from his coaching, he didn’t think the two could co-exist anymore in a football marriage.”

Seattle relieved Schottenheimer as the team’s offensive coordinator in January 2021. At the time, the quarterback talked about his “close” relationship with Schottenheimer, while mentioning that the choice was not his, but that of head coach Pete Carroll:

“I think that it wasn’t my decision to change Schotty. But I think that coach [Pete] Carroll made that decision. I think that I trust his decision. But at the same time, obviously Schotty and I have been so close. I mean, he’s going to be a tremendous coach somewhere else.”

Seattle Seahawks @Seahawks Brian Schottenheimer is a fantastic person and coach and we thank him for the last three years. Citing philosophical differences, we have parted ways. Brian Schottenheimer is a fantastic person and coach and we thank him for the last three years. Citing philosophical differences, we have parted ways.

Schottenheimer was let go after three seasons with Seattle, finishing in the top five in passing touchdowns in all three seasons as offensive coordinator.

Russell Wilson's new offensive coordinator in Denver

Broncos OC Justin Outten (l) and Russell Wilson (r). Source: Mile High Huddle

Seattle traded the quarterback in March this offseason to the Denver Broncos and he now has a new offensive coordinator in Justin Outten.

Zac Stevens @ZacStevensDNVR Justin Outten said Russell Wilson is a “pros pro” and extremely coachable. Justin Outten said Russell Wilson is a “pros pro” and extremely coachable.

Outten spent the last three seasons as the tight end coach for the Green Bay Packers before being hired by new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett was the Green Bay Packers’ offensive coordinator the previous three seasons.

With the Packers being known for an exciting high-scoring offense, it will be exciting to see how the new quarterback and coach duo get on. Can Outten turn Wilson into an MVP candidate?

The AFC West looks to be a real dogfight this year with each team in the division fancying their chances. The Las Vegas Raiders added superstar receiver Davante Adams, the Los Angeles Chargers landed the ferocious Khalil Mack on defense and the Kansas City Chiefs are perennial AFC contenders.

It will be fascinating to see who comes out on top in the 2022 campaign.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit All Seahawks and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far