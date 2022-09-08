Russell Wilson was 'f***ing pissed' after Seahawks GM reported interest in both Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen

Russell Wilson spent the first decade of his career with the Seattle Seahawks before being traded to the Denver Broncos this offseason. There are many reasons why both the quarterback and the Seahawks parted ways, according to ESPN's Brady Henderson. Henderson believes Wilson was upset when Seahawks general manager John Schneider visited the pro days of two current starters in the NFL. Those players were quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

This upset Wilson and those in his camp. A Seahawks front-office source said:

"They were f***ing pissed."

Schneider was a conspicuous visitor at Mahomes' Pro Day back in 2017 at Texas Tech. He had become so in love with the quarterback that the team would have drafted him had he been on the board later in the first round. In that 2017 NFL Draft, the Seahawks held the 26th pick but the Kansas City Chiefs selected Mahomes with the 10th overall pick.

Per ESPN, Schneider said this about the quarterbacks in the 2017 draft:

"We know the quarterbacks and the level of play and the upside we've seen and how they are going to fit with us, and it just hasn't matched up from a round standpoint. That doesn't mean that it wouldn't happen."

Schneider was then seen at Josh Allen's Pro Day the following year at the University of Wyoming. It was a repeat move that was shocking among those in attendance. In that 2018 NFL Draft, Allen was picked by the Buffalo Bills with the seventh overall pick.

The Seahawks also inquired about moving Russell Wilson in that same 2018 draft.

Russell Wilson - Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

According to a person in Wilson's camp and the Seahawks front office, the team spoke to the Cleveland Browns before the 2018 draft to discuss a possible trade. This would have sent Wilson to the Browns for the top pick in that year's draft. Cleveland had no interest in the trade and Seattle gave their quarterback a four-year, $140 million deal the following year.

Russell Wilson stayed with the Seahawks and the Browns drafted Baker Mayfield as the number one overall pick in 2018. The 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year and the Seahawks have now moved on from one another.

Interestingly, Wilson's regular-season debut with the Broncos is against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this matchup.

