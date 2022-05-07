NFL Rumors: Trey Lance making decision between him and Jimmy Garoppolo easy for 49ers following 'underwhelming' performances

A lot of talk about the 49ers' quarterback scenario has been going on this offseason. While the franchise made it all the way to the NFC title game last season, beating the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers, there's still talk of starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo being traded.

This is due to the fact that the franchise traded up to draft quarterback Trey Lance of NDSU with the third overall pick in 2021. The 49ers brought in Lance hoping for him to be the final piece in Shanahan's West Coast offense. But for Lance, things haven't been as smooth sailing.

Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL Hayden Winks @HaydenWinks If Jimmy G stays on the 49ers this year, I'm convinced Shanahan wanted Mac Jones and was forced into Lance. If Jimmy G stays on the 49ers this year, I'm convinced Shanahan wanted Mac Jones and was forced into Lance. I have heard that the #49ers ’ staff has been continually underwhelmed by Trey Lance … twitter.com/haydenwinks/st… I have heard that the #49ers’ staff has been continually underwhelmed by Trey Lance … twitter.com/haydenwinks/st…

According to NFL insider Matt Lombardo, the Niners haven't been as pleased with Lance's development so far. The quarterback was projected with a high-ceiling, but scouts were aware of him being a raw talent. So far, it seems that the second-year quarterback has done little to cement his role as the franchise's future starter.

Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers future hangs in the balance

Jimmy Garoppolo himself has had his fair share of issues over the years. Like Lance, Jimmy G too was set to take over from a far more experienced quarterback. Unfortuanetly for him, that quarterback was then Patriots QB1 Tom Brady.

After initialing impressing with the Patriots in a few games with Brady out, Garoppolo was traded to the Niners. But since then, injuries and turnover problems have continued to plague the quarterback.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero @nflnetwork After a wild week of trades, extensions and an unretirement, a look at where the QB market stands hours before the NFL’s free-agent negotiating window opens on @gmfb After a wild week of trades, extensions and an unretirement, a look at where the QB market stands hours before the NFL’s free-agent negotiating window opens on @gmfb @nflnetwork https://t.co/n9NG5SagNK

Garoppolo is currently recovering from a surgery he got done to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder. The surgery will most likely see him miss out on any action until July. Earlier in the year, NFL insider Tom Pelissero claimed that the 49ers want a second-round draft pick and more for Garoppolo.

Putting aside Lombardo's comments, Lance has received glowing reviews from some of his teammates. Recently, star tight-end George Kittle during an interview with 49ers Web zone claimed he couldn't wait to link up with the young quarterback on the field:

"I think Trey's got one of the highest ceilings I've ever seen before. Some of the things you see him do on the football field, you're like, 'Holy cow. I can't wait until he throws me passes."

Do you think Jimmy G remains a 49er for the 2022 NFL season? If so, who do you think starts between the two quarterbacks? Let us know in the poll below.

