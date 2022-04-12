NFL Rumors: Seahawks eyeing successor for Russell Wilson through 2022 Draft

The Seattle Seahawks could look to find quarterback Russell Wilson’s successor in the 2022 NFL Draft.

On the NFL Network morning show Good Morning Football, NFL analyst and former player Michael Robinson stated that Liberty quarterback Malik Willis would be an ideal fit in Seattle:

“I think they have to go back to the formula that they did when we won the Super Bowl. You have a quarterback on a rookie deal and you can still run your offense. And Pete Carroll wants to run the football, and I think Malik Willis is that quarterback. Now the interesting part is they sit at the number nine pick, okay? So we talked about the Panthers needing a quarterback. We talked about the Giants, possibly, Kyle, you just did an awesome job in the last segment talking about the Giants needing a quarterback. My thing is, how can the Seahawks get in front of those teams to possibly get a Malik Willis? Because if they get a Malik Willis, again, they're going right back to the same script.”

Robinson said Willis could run the style of offense that head coach Pete Carroll wants to run, and teams might leap ahead to snag him:

“You can run the offense that Pete Carroll wants to run; which is running the football, having a dominating offensive line at the line of scrimmage, running the football with Rashaad Penny and those guys. And you can have this kid play earlier than I think that other quarterbacks can play. Because you can par down the offense and just use his running ability to create offense. And I think Malik Willis is that guy. I think the Seahawks have their eye on him. But I just don't think he's gonna fall to them. I don't I don't know if he's gonna be there. I think there's gonna be some quarterback-needy teams that are going to probably jump up and try to take Malik Willis.”

Will the Seahawks draft Malik Willis?

LendingTree Bowl - Liberty v Eastern Michigan

Seattle holds the number nine pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and there’s a chance they could go with a quarterback. However, to Robinson’s point, teams could look to jump over Seattle to get Willis.

The question is: will Seahawks general manager John Schneider try to move from their ninth position to draft the heir apparent to Wilson?

We’ll see if the Seahawks go with Willis in this year’s NFL Draft.

