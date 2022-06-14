NFL Rumors: Sean Payton's deal with the Dolphins would have made him the highest-paid coach in American sports history

Sean Payton is the most successful head coach in New Orleans Saints’ history, and his recent departure from the team makes him the most intriguing and sought-after coaching candidate in the NFL. According to the Sun Sentinel, the Miami Dolphins were reportedly ready to make Payton an offer of $100 million over five years to coach the Florida team.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



It would have made it just the second known $100 million coaching contract after the



sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-d… #Dolphins were ready to offer Sean Payton a mega-deal worth $100 million deal over 5-years to coach the team.It would have made it just the second known $100 million coaching contract after the #Raiders gave such contract to Jon Gruden [10-years, $100M] #Dolphins were ready to offer Sean Payton a mega-deal worth $100 million deal over 5-years to coach the team.It would have made it just the second known $100 million coaching contract after the #Raiders gave such contract to Jon Gruden [10-years, $100M]sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-d… https://t.co/qKj4DbRmdq

Accordingly, this deal would have made Payton only the second coach to receive such an offer. Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden received a 10-year $100 million contract for his second head coaching stint with the Raiders.

The Miami Dolphins’ aggressive offseason strategy included Sean Payton and more

From Deshaun Watson to Tom Brady and Sean Payton, the Miami Dolphins, at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 NFL season, were ready to aggressively improve their roster and coaching staff. First, during the regular season, the Dolphins were the frontrunners in trade rumors for former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The rumors included former head coach Brian Flores accusing the front office and ownership of asking him to purposely tank games in order to secure a high draft pick.

Freaking about Football @FreakyPeezy Until Game 1 vs Falcons I am going to believe that Pete Carmichael is an insane man who Sean Payton had to keep in check and now has been released to cause havoc in the offense. I mean no dude looks this normal. This is some Clark Kent normalcy. Until Game 1 vs Falcons I am going to believe that Pete Carmichael is an insane man who Sean Payton had to keep in check and now has been released to cause havoc in the offense. I mean no dude looks this normal. This is some Clark Kent normalcy. https://t.co/XSCWyK63t2

Furthermore, Tom Brady announced his retirement in early February, but by early March, the Tampa bay Buccaneers quarterback un-retired and stated that he is returning to the team for another season. Speculations that Brady intended to step into a front office role with the Dolphins and then eventually un-retire and play for the team started to circle the NFL. While unconfirmed, the story added another layer to the Dolphin’s aggressive offseason plans.

Miami then traded for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to pair him with soon-to-be second-year player Jaylen Waddle as the top two options for incumbent quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The latest rumor that Sean Payton was in play to coach the team should not come as a surprise given all of the activity the front office reportedly maneuvered in order to field the best team possible.

Since taking over the head coaching duties in New Orleans, Sean Payton has compiled a career coaching record of 152 and 89 for a .631 winning percentage. He also has one Super Bowl win against Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts in 2010 from the 2009/2010 NFL season. Wherever Payton lands for his next presumed head coaching job, he will surely be a hot coaching candidate until then.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Payton worth $100 million? Yes No 0 votes so far