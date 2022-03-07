NFL Rumors: Steelers could look to bolster offensive line by adding former Super Bowl champion 

According to ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano, the Pittsburgh Steelers are rumored to be interested in the services of center Ryan Jensen. He has been the starting center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since the 2018 season, and he won the Lombardi Trophy with the team back in Super Bowl 55.

The Pro Bowl center is a free agent this offseason as Pittsburgh looks to upgrade their offensive line this offseason.

Jensen, who was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft, would be an immediate upgrade at a position of need for the Steelers. The Steelers will also have competition in trying to lure the center to the AFC North.

Graziano also reported that the Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, in addition to the New York Jets, are showing interest in the 30-year-old and that Tampa Bay would like to bring him back.

He signed with the Buccaneers back in March 2018 to a four-year, $42,000,000 contract as a free agent, starting every game for the team, including all 17 games in the 2021 season. In total, he took 1,152 offensive snaps with the Buccaneers in 2021.

According to the salary cap tracker site Spotrac, the market value for Jensen is a three-year, $30,271,980 contract with an average annual salary of $10,090,660. The team has exactly $18 million of usable cap space, meaning they can pursue Jensen.

Steelers Offensive Line Woes

Pittsburgh currently has an incumbent center in Kendrick Green, but the 2021 third-round draft pick has had difficulty with his move to the position after playing most of his career at guard at the University of Illinois.

He was replaced by journeyman backup J.C. Hassenauer towards the conclusion of Pittsburgh's 2021 season.

The team feels that the 23-year-old can play center or guard, so the possible signing of Jensen would probably move Green to right guard. Trai Turner, the starter in 2021, is a free agent, and it is believed that Pittsburgh will not bring him back for 2022.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert acknowledged the issues with the offensive line last month, stating:

“We knew that the offensive line was going to be young. If I have any regrets, it's probably from not adding another veteran, an affordable veteran, that maybe could have eased the growth time for that group, but we knew it was going to be a tough year.”

Can the Steelers improve their offensive line as they look to move ahead with franchise running back Najee Harris? We will see what moves the Steelers have in store this offseason to try to reach the playoffs as they did in 2021.

