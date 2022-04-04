NFL Rumors: Texans have received multiple calls from teams for veteran WR Brandin Cooks

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is the latest veteran wide receiver to be rumored to be on the trade market. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the news on SportsCenter. He said that the Texans have fielded calls from multiple teams who are interested in the former first-round pick.

Fowler said:

"I was told that the Texans have received multiple calls on Cooks, that teams have some interest. He's a classic deep threat that could fit in a lot of offenses. He has a concussion history...a bit of an issue. He's been traded a lot, but he can always play. He's traded a lot because he's very good and he's very fast."

Cooks is in the final year of his current contract from a 2021 re-negotiation, and the deal carries a $16.2 million cap hit. Cooks doesn't share the same value as other receivers on the trade block such as DK Metcalf, AJ Brown, and Deebo Samuel. But he is still a productive receiver late into his career and would certainly help out a contending team.

In his eighth season last year, he recorded 90 receptions for 1,037 yards while scoring six touchdowns for the Houston Texans. The latter side had Davis Mills starting during the majority of the season.

Brandin Cooks could be traded for the fourth time

Brandin Cooks in action

The former Saints first-round draft pick has been traded three times in his career. If he's traded this off-season, it will be the fourth time in his career.

He was traded from the New Orleans Saints to the New England Patriots in the final year of his rookie contract. He was then traded to the Rams and then to the Texans.

Field Yates @FieldYates Brandin Cooks is only 26 and now has been traded three times. He's the Tobias Harris of the NFL. Brandin Cooks is only 26 and now has been traded three times. He's the Tobias Harris of the NFL.

Cooks became a topic in trade talks last season and he responded by saying he wanted to remain a Texan.

Brandin Cooks said:

“I'm all-in on this thing. It would be pretty special to be a part of something that's turned around. How that looks, I don't know. I've got to trust that. My job is to come in every single day and be the best teammate that I can be, be the best example I can be, continue to work on my game and just continue to work. Like I told you before, that's all I know. And that's what I'm going to continue to do.”

As we're in another off-season, this could be the fourth time that Brandin Cooks is moved, possibly to a new team.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat