NFL Trade Rumors: The Rams made a run at Aaron Rodgers 

Aaron Rodgers was the original target for the Los Angeles Rams when they were attempting to trade for a quarterback to replace Jared Goff, however the Green Bay Packers were adamant about not dealing Rodgers.

The Rams "made a run" at Aaron Rodgers, but the Packers were "adamant" they weren't trading him.

After the Packers' crushing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship, Rodgers admitted that he was "uncertain" about continuing his future with Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers sharing how he feels absolutely gutted after today and sounds like it after the #Packers loss to Tampa



"The finality of it all kind of hit you like a ton of bricks. That's why it's a gutting feeling."

After Sunday's game, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that Rodgers "better be back" and continues to be "the leader" of the franchise, and the team's president Mark Murphy claimed that there are no questions about it, Green Bay will retain their star QB.

NFL Trade Rumors: Why did LA want Rodgers?

Unsurprisingly, the Rams wanted to upgrade from Jared Goff and his 33.5 million dollar contract, ultimately putting together a trade for Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions.

Despite Goff leading the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2018, he has been a mediocre player and was considered to be no longer worth his contract.

Meanwhile in Green Bay, the Packers have publicly repeated that they have faith in Rodgers as the franchise's quarterback. Rodgers questioned his future publicly and has privately expressed unhappiness with his contract, especially after Green Bay drafted Jordan Love.

Is Aaron Rodgers implying he may not be back in Green Bay?



"He's upset. They went and drafted a guy who had no barring this offseason. Now Rodgers has the power to say: 'Convince me you're going to do what it takes in order for me to come back, or I want out.'" — Shannon Sharpe

Although it's apparent that Green Bay wants Rodgers for the 2021 NFL season and that Rodgers wants to stay, Rodgers feels that he needs transparency concerning his standing, in the form of a contractual commitment that binds him and the franchise together for two or three years, if not longer.

It seems like a fair ask for an MVP-caliber player who led the Packers to a second consecutive 13-3 season. Rodgers had 48 passing touchdowns and added 4,299 passing yards as well.

The 37-year-old signed a four-year, $134 million extension with the Packers in 2018, bringing him under contract until 2023.

A look at the remainder of Aaron Rodgers' contract:

2020: $1.55M salary, ($19.5M roster bonus already paid)

2021: $14.7M salary, $6.5M roster bonus (non-guaranteed)

2022: $25M salary (non-guaranteed)

2023: $25M salary (non-guaranteed)



He has an annual $500K workout bonus too.

Rodgers had one of the best seasons of his career and led the Packers to two straight NFC Championship games, and his contract should reflect that. Rodgers' contract ranks among the 5 highest for a QB in the NFL, but should be closer to the top 3 based on the results he produces consistently.