3 potential trade candidates for the Baltimore Ravens before the 2021 training camp

The Baltimore Ravens roster is still lacking and now is the time to fill in the gaps. June 1st marked the period in the NFL where teams can trade or release players and spread players' bonus money instead of swallowing the cap hit in one year.

Training camp is inching closer and many free agents are now eager to accept offers they may have rejected in March and April.

Three trades the Baltimore Ravens could still make

Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly want to trade their tight end and might release him if there isn't a sustainable offer on the table.

The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of interior contestants for the No. 3 tight-end job behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle. However, they are not considered to be pass-catching threats like Zack Ertz.

In 2020 Ertz caught 36 passes for 335 yards and one touchdown in 11 games.

Earlier in the offseason, Ravens team officials talked about incorporating another tight end to help quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens reportedly made a run at Ertz last year and have a strong relationship with the Eagles' front office.

Justin Houston, OLB, unrestricted free agent

The Ravens have been attached to rumors surrounding four-time Pro Bowler Justin Houston that have continued well into the end of June. The franchise has remained quiet on the matter, and there have not been any new developments.

The pass rusher made a visit to the Baltimore Ravens before the 2021 NFL Draft, which led to the insinuation that Houston was on the verge of signing with the Ravens.

The franchise would benefit from Houston, since the team's linebacker corps has become razor thin after Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue left during free agency this offseason.

In 2020, Houston had 25 tackles and eight sacks in starting all 16 games for the Indianapolis Colts.

Justin Houston visited with the #Ravens today, but a return to the #Colts is still on the table: https://t.co/VD2Enl7QJz — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) April 15, 2021

Malik Hooker, S, unrestricted free agent

Malik Hooker is an unrestricted free agent from the Indianapolis Colts. Hooker has not lived up to his 15th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft; he was out for most of the past season due to an Achilles injury.

The Ravens have two strong safeties, Chuck Clark and Deshon Elliot. They are similar players who play different roles. Should either get injured, Hooker is a more acceptable starting option than the younger players, Brandon Stephens and Geno Stone.

Hooker has three seasons with multiple interceptions, a career total of seven picks and a range of skill sets that Baltimore would benefit from. If the first-round pick is healthy and his injuries haven't inhibited his playmaking ability, Hooker would provide quality veteran depth in a position where the Ravens are lacking.

Malik Hooker should be on the #Ravens’ free agent radar #RavensFlock https://t.co/eKXfk3mMjz — Baltimore Beatdown (@BmoreBeatdown) February 27, 2021

