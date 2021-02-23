NFL: Top 5 Free Agent Quarterback Options For The Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are selecting number one overall in the 2021 NFL draft and that pick is most likely Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. With the Jacksonville Jaguars drafting a rookie quarterback they will need a solid back up quarterback as a mentor. The 2021 free agency quarterback group is full of veterans that have spent time as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

When looking at the veteran quarterbacks that are free agents this off-season, five stand out the most. If the Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for a quarterback to help Trevor Lawrence through his rookie year, they could take a look at these five veterans.

Top 5 veteran free agent quarterbacks that the Jacksonville Jaguars can sign

1) Joe Flacco (13-year NFL veteran)

Veteran Free Agent QB Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco has played 13 seasons in the NFL spending time with the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, and New York Jets. Flacco led the Baltimore Ravens to six playoff appearances. He brought home a Super Bowl in 2012 with the Ravens.

The 36-year-old quarterback could really help Trevor Lawrence through his rookie season in Jacksonville. Joe Flacco will understand his role as a back up and will not cause issues in the locker room. If the Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for a veteran that can step in if needed, Joe Flacco is their guy this off-season.

2) Brian Hoyer (13-year NFL veteran)

Veteran Free Agent QB Brian Hoyer

Brian Hoyer has been in the NFL for 13 years and has spent time with seven different NFL teams as a back-up quarterback. Hoyer has accepted the back-up quarterback role.

The 13-year veteran will come in and help Trevor Lawrence settle in the NFL. Jacksonville will not bring in Brian Hoyer to replace Lawrence or to battle for the starting spot. But rather to mentor the young quarterback and help him through his first season.

3) A.J. McCarron (7-year NFL veteran)

Veteran Free Agent QB A.J. McCarron

A.J. McCarron will bring a different look to the Jacksonville Jaguars if they decide to pursue him as a back-up. McCarron, like Trevor Lawrence, was extremely successful in his college career, however, that success hasn't carried over to the NFL.

AJ McCarron pulls off the fake punt pass!



📺: #TENvsHOU on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/fohj8JnptQ pic.twitter.com/Rw5tv8BAUd — NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2021

A.J. McCarron is another NFL quarterback who has accepted his role as a back-up quarterback. The veteran can be a great reference point for Lawrence, who can learn from McCarron's errors and avoid the same fate that he suffered.

4) Colt McCoy (10-year NFL veteran)

Veteran Free Agent QB Colt McCoy

Colt McCoy has spent 10 years in the NFL and has spent time with the Washington Football Team, Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants. McCoy is another successful college quarterback who couldn't make it big in the NFL. The former Texas Longhorn quarterback could be a good fit for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He spent last season as the back-up to New York Giants' young quarterback Daniel Jones and has helped him a lot. Colt McCoy has been a starting quarterback at the Cleveland Browns and Washington Football Team. McCoy will give Jacksonville an experienced quarterback that can help Trevor Lawrence develop during his rookie year.

5) Andy Dalton (10-year NFL veteran)

Dallas Cowboys back-up QB Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton is a last resort for the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is because he will receive a good number of offers from other teams. There is also the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys bringing Andy Dalton back.

However, if no team can agree a deal with the veteran, the Jaguars should pursue Dalton. He has had both success and failures in the NFL. He could bring the most knowledge to Trevor Lawrence when it comes to success and failure. He also gives the Jacksonville Jaguars a solid back-up in case on an injury to Lawrence.