Trevor Lawrence trade rumors: Steelers contact Jaguars’ $275,000,000 star for help amid QB uncertainty

Ryan Burr from Big 10 Network reported on Thursday that the Pittsburgh Steelers inquired about Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence. The native of Knoxville, Tennessee, was considered a generational talent out of college and is on massive wages for the AFC South team at the moment.

Last offseason, the front office signed the Jags pivot to a five-year, $275 million contract, including $142 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid NFL player at the time alongside the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow.

According to Burr, Lawrence’s current salary makes a move to Steeltown difficult to imagine.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Steelers inquiring about Lawrence speaks volumes to Steelers unwillingness to just run it back with Wilson or (Justin) Fields. I don’t believe Jags having any interest in dealing their guy. Good on Omar for asking, highly doubt Steelers starting QB in 25 was on roster in 24," Burr said on X.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Wilson, a former Super Bowl MVP, guided the Steelers to the playoffs this past season. But there are reports linking him to the Las Vegas Raiders, who hired his longtime head coach from his days with the Seattle Seahawks, Pete Carroll.

Justin Fields, meanwhile, was in the same draft year as Trevor Lawrence in 2021, going #11 to the Chicago Bears before being traded to the Steelers last March.

Trevor Lawrence: Looking ahead to a new coaching regime

Since high school, football scouts have had their eyes on Trevor Lawrence, but he’s struggled to make the leap to the NFL. The former ACC Athlete of the Year, who won a National Championship at Clemson in 2018, has struggled with consistency and had injury issues in 2023.

In his four years as an NFL starter, the Jags have missed the playoffs three times, with Lawrence tossing double-digit interceptions on two occasions. Having an experienced coach and former quarterback in Doug Pederson was supposed to help him grow, but he went 2-8 last season before being grounded for the year with a concussion.

The quarterback, however, did have a strong 2022 season under center, throwing for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns, both career highs to lead the Jaguars to the AFC South crown and an appearance in the Divisional Round.

Trevor Lawrence earned a Pro Bowl selection that season thanks to a 95.2 passer rating. New Jags head coach Liam Coen has said in his first press conference:

"This will all be about Trevor right now."

With all the abilities of a high-level pro quarterback, it'll be interesting to see if Coen can spark new life in the experienced shot-caller.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.