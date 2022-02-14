×
Tupac to perform at Super Bowl 2022 halftime show? NFL fans speculate over rapper's possible holographic appearance

Param Nagda
Modified Feb 14, 2022 05:25 AM IST
The Super Bowl 56 halftime show is one of the most anticipated editions of the NFL's showpiece event in recent memory.

This year's Super Bowl halftime show will be headlined by multi-time Grammy award winners and rap icons Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar.

While the lineup is already as star-studded as it has ever been, the internet has been rife with rumors about a surprise appearance from a couple of other rap superstars. One of them is Eminem and Dr. Dre's prodigy 50 Cent. The duo produced the rap artist's megahit album Get Rich or Die Tryin', which sold over 13 million copies worldwide.

Another artist rumored to make a surprise appearance won't be present at SoFi Stadium physically but could make a holographic appearance.

Tupac to make a holographic appearance at Super Bowl halftime show

The late, great rap icon Tupac Shakur is rumored to make a holographic appearance at the SoFi Stadium alongside Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar.

Tupac passed away in a fatal shooting incident in 1996 but made an appearance on stage 16 years later at Coachella as a hologram alongside Snoop Dogg. Here's the video of the iconic performance:

Tupac has been rumored to be making another appearance in his holographic form during the halftime show.

They’re 100% breaking out the Tupac hologram at the halftime show for a version of California Love.

While there's no official confirmation on whether the California Love hitmaker will show up in his holographic form at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, if he does, it would make this year's halftime show the most star-studded in history.

