Tyreek Hill is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs star has been to Pro Ball in each of his five seasons in the NFL. Hill had another incredible year last season, racking up 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Chiefs have retained most of the roster that won the Super Bowl in 2019, which has led to the team running into cap space problems. The team is trying to curb the problem by restructuring the contracts of a few key players and while most of the team has been receptive to the change, Hill hasn't.

Highest passer rating when targeted in 2020 (WRs w/ 50+ targets)



💰 Davante Adams - 136.9

💰 Tyreek Hill - 133.0

💰 Will Fuller - 132.5

💰 A.J. Brown - 132.2 pic.twitter.com/1Bw4YVyCLm — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) March 16, 2021

The wide receiver refused to restructure his 3-year, $54 million deal which he signed with the Chiefs back in September 2019.

NFL Trade Rumors: Should the Kansas City Chiefs trade Tyreek Hill this season?

Tyreek Hill's contract will count for almost $16 million against the cap. The team could have converted his bloated signing bonus of $11.9 million like fellow teammates, TE Travis Kelce and QB Patrick Mahomes. The signing bonus then could have been spread across multiple years to reduce the cap hit in 2021. Hill’s reluctance to restructure his contract has given rise to multiple rumors of him being traded before the end of the 2021 NFL season.

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill’s $2,135,500 2021 reporting bonus and $9.75M of 53-man/injured reserve/physically unable to perform 2021 per game roster bonuses are fully guaranteed today. $835,000 of his $990,000 2021 base salary is also completely secure. — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) March 19, 2021

With only one more year left on Tyreek Hill’s contract, Kansas City Chiefs would consider the right amount of trade value to get Hill’s cap hit money off. If the Chiefs decide to put Hill on the trade block, they will have multiple teams rushing to get him. Not only is he a perennial superstar in the league, but Hill has earned his status by outperforming week in, week out in the NFL.

With the refusal to restructure his contract, it is believed Hill will be looking to get paid when his contract expires in the coming season. If Tyreek Hill hits the free agency, there will be many competitive offers for his services. This will leave the Chiefs without getting any value back for him. The ideal option for the Chiefs is to trade him for another player or a number of NFL draft picks in the coming years. This will allow the Chiefs to stay in contention for another Super Bowl.

It looks most likely that Tyreek Hill is not going to be in Kansas after this season.