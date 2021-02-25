NFL Rumors: What did Von Miller do?

For the first time since 2013, Von Miller has off-field issues. Miller has an open criminal investigation for undisclosed allegations. On Tuesday, there was an update on the case but it hasn't been announced what the investigation is for.

As of February 24, 2021, there have not been any charges filed and there is no filed case. With Von Miller potentially being released or re-signed by the Broncos, everyone is on the edge of their seats waiting for the news. If the district attorney's office comes back with something on Von Miller that is incriminating then he will face disciplinary action from the NFL.

That could impact the decision of other NFL teams and the Denver Broncos decision on whether to sign or re-sign Miller. Until the news breaks what the investigation is about, Von Miller is safe from being in the dog house of the NFL.

What happened to Von Miller in 2013?

Von Miller ran into some serious issues in 2013. He was dealing with some off the field issues that could've impacted his NFL career. Miller was facing a four-game suspension for violating league policies.

During Von Millers rookie season in 2011, an anonymous source told The Denver Post that Von Miller tested positive for marijuana and amphetamines. Once the news broke, Von Miller went to his Twitter account to express that he was innocent of everything that has been said about him. Miller Tweeted that he knows he did nothing wrong and that the situation will be resolved fairly.

Unfortunately for Von Miller, this was not the only issue at the time. Von Miller had numerous speeding tickets and did not pay them which caused a warrant for his arrest. This was taken care of by Miller and he did not serve any jail time for the unpaid tickets.

Miller will be entering his 10th year in the NFL and with all the rumors surfacing, it could cause issues. The Broncos want to re-sign Miller but they also want to restructure his deal. In the end it will all depend on how the current investigations go this off-season.