NFL Rumors: Top 4 landing spots for Allen Robinson in free agency revealed 

Wide receiver Allen Robinson is officially free agent and is looking to take his talents to an NFL franchise for the 2022 season. According to rumors, there are four teams that the 28-year-old receiver has on his radar: the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, and Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL Rumors @nflrums The favorite landing spots for Chicago Bears Allen Robinson: The Lions, Dolphins, Colts, and Eagles. The favorite landing spots for Chicago Bears Allen Robinson: The Lions, Dolphins, Colts, and Eagles. https://t.co/LqHPHFS0Hk

Allen Robinson and the Teams on His Radar

Dallas Cowboys v Chicago Bears

What makes the Lions a factor is that he was born in Detroit and it would be a homecoming for the 28-year-old receiver. If he were to sign with them, he would be joining a team that registered a 3-13-1 record this season, finishing last in the NFC North for the fourth straight season.

The Lions did not have a 1,000-yard receiver this season, as rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown led Detroit in both receiving yards (912) and receiving touchdowns (5).

In his career, the Pro Bowl receiver has faced the Lions in eight games. putting 576 yards receiving against them, scoring four touchdowns. Robinson spent the last four seasons (2018-2021) with division neighbors the Chicago Bears, so there’s some familiarity there.

kev mahserejian @RotoSurgeon where do you think these 2022 free agent WRs land? my guesses:



Davante Adams - Packers

Chris Godwin - Colts

Allen Robinson - Lions

Juju - Dolphins

OBJ - Raiders

Will Fuller - IR

Mike Williams - Chiefs

Christian Kirk - Jaguars

Michael Gallup - Bears

DJ Chark - Chargers where do you think these 2022 free agent WRs land? my guesses:Davante Adams - PackersChris Godwin - ColtsAllen Robinson - LionsJuju - DolphinsOBJ - RaidersWill Fuller - IRMike Williams - ChiefsChristian Kirk - JaguarsMichael Gallup - BearsDJ Chark - Chargers

The Dolphins finished with a 9-8 record and third in the AFC East, and rookie wideout Jaylen Waddle had 1,015 yards receiving with six touchdowns. Waddle finished eighth in receptions with 104. For Miami, Robinson would be another target for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the offense.

Indianapolis finished 26th in passing this season, thanks in large part to running back Jonathan Taylor and the team’s overall ground game. However, receiver Michael Pittman had over a thousand yards receiving with 1,082.

The Colts went 9-8, second in the AFC South, and Robinson could slot in as the number two receiver for head coach Frank Reich and the offense.

Noah Markley @markley88 @theblue_stable Allen Robinson. The dude didn’t care in chicago. He wanted out. He gets out this year. His attitude suits colts well. Get him Ballard! @theblue_stable Allen Robinson. The dude didn’t care in chicago. He wanted out. He gets out this year. His attitude suits colts well. Get him Ballard!

Lastly, the Eagles went 9-8 and made it to the playoffs, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round by a score of 31-15. Philadelphia was the number one rushing team in the NFL this season, rushing for 159.7 yards a game. Robinson played his college football at Penn State, which is 15 miles from the City of Brotherly Love.

A receiving core of him, DeVonte Smith, Jalen Reagor and tight end Dallas Goedert would all prove to be great weapons for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

x - Eagles Central (9-8) @EaglesCentral__ Three WR the Eagles should look to pair with DeVonta Smith this off-season:



Clavin Ridley (via trade)

Allen Robinson (via free agency)

DJ Chark (via free agency)



I think it would be better for the Eagles to push for WR2 in free agency than the draft, plus we have 50M to spend Three WR the Eagles should look to pair with DeVonta Smith this off-season: Clavin Ridley (via trade)Allen Robinson (via free agency)DJ Chark (via free agency) I think it would be better for the Eagles to push for WR2 in free agency than the draft, plus we have 50M to spend

The former Nittany Lions player started 11 games for the Bears this season and had 38 receptions with 410 yards receiving and a touchdown. He will be one of the more coveted free agents this offseason and could land with any of the four teams mentioned. We'll see which jersey he’ll be in for the 2022 season.

Edited by David Nyland

