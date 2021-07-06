Who is Golden Blondie? Le’Veon Bell’s 6th baby mama blasts NFL free agent RB in an explosive IG rant

It appears free agent running back Le’Veon Bell has more problems than finding a new team this offseason. The mother of Bell's sixth child, Golden Blondie, unleashed a blistering attack on the 29-year-old pro football player this year.

The Instagram model called Bell a "coward" and the "worst (f***ing) human being on the planet."

Golden Blondie attacks Le'Veon Bell

The model wrote the following on her IG story:

@leveonbell since you blocked me I guess we can talk on here because you only care what the public thinks! You’re the worst f***ing human being on the planet you can’t even call yourself a man when you barley [sic] take care of the kids you do claim and pick and choose which ones to claim! Oh and we can dead the narrative I choose to be baby mama #6 because I never knew that.. I would have ran for the hills!! But I guess that’s why you had to go get an dumb underaged b**ch after me I let you slide for a minute tryna keep it cool but now the world can know what a terrible person you are! You said you would be there for me and the baby and went ghost when it came out in the blogs like the coward you are no @nfl team wants a little coward!

Who is the mother of Le’Veon Bell’s sixth child?

Golden Blondie is an Instagram model who has worked in social media hotspots like the UAE, Dubai and Ibiza. She is the mother of Le’Veon Bell’s seventh child. The model gave birth to a baby girl, Scotlyn Alana Bell.

Leveon Bell’s former partner is very active on social media, given it’s her job, but she’s intensely private about her life. The model's real name is not even known with a recent IG story alleging it to be ‘Alexa Montgomery.'

A history of issues with his children's mothers

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star running back Bell has had issues with his children's mothers before. In 2019, another one of Bell’s children's mothers, Cherise, took to Instagram to air her grievances.

"I wanna switch my baby daddy. God I think u gave me the wrong mans. LOL I’m tired of acting like LeVeon is a great dad for Landos sake…," Cherise wrote.

After playing for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, Le'Veon Bell is still without a team heading into the 2021 pre-season.

