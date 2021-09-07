NFL Rumors: Will Pittsburgh Steelers LB T.J. Watt play Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills?

T.J. Watt is one of the best players in the NFL, regardless of position, and the biggest piece of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense on the edge. He had 15 sacks and 23 tackles for loss in 2020. Watt is set to play on his fifth-year option but has been holding in at practice all offseason.

Holding in meant Watt showed up at the facility for one-on-one drills, but has been a holdout at team drills. T.J. Watt wants his contract extension sorted out before suiting up for Week 1. Conflicting reports have been swirling ahead of the Steelers' opening game. Does this mean Watt will give the game against the Bills a miss?

Will T.J. Watt play in Week 1 against the Bills?

The #Steelers’ commitment to one main tradition -refusing to offer full guarantees beyond Year One- is threatening to sink these TJ Watt negotiations. Source had me optimistic last week that things were close. After convo w folks close to contract talks just now, I’m not as much. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 7, 2021

Aditi Kinhabawala covers the Steelers beat and has been at it for a long time. Over the weekend, she heard reports the deal would be announced on Monday. That never came to fruition, and she now believes the two sides aren't even close.

If Watt doesn't suit up for Week 1, the Steelers' pass rush will take a massive hit. The Buffalo Bills have a stout offensive line in pass blocking. Melvin Ingram III will start and play more snaps than scheduled. Without Stephon Tuitt through the first three weeks, that'd be two major losses in the front-seven.

The Bills won't light the world on fire in the running game. They finished 24th in rushing yards per game a year ago. But without T.J. Watt, they could exploit the Steelers' defense with Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. If Kinhabawala is right, the Steelers will be vulnerable on defense, a supposed strength of theirs.

Mike Tomlin says otherwise

#Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says, “From a health standpoint, I think we’re in a really good spot.” Says he thinks everyone practices tomorrow. Asked specifically about TJ Watt, he says he’s expecting him to “work” tomorrow. Also says he’s still optimistic a deal gets done. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 7, 2021

In a Steelers press conference Tuesday, Mike Tomlin indicated otherwise. Tomlin expects T.J. Watt to work on Wednesday. This could be a sign of the Steelers getting the extension done in the next 24 hours.

Tomlin is one of the most respected leaders across the NFL. He usually says what he means and doesn't use as much "coach speak" as his colleagues. Tomlin certainly wishes for Watt to be on the field in Week 1, that much is for sure. Watt's impact as a pass rusher overshadowed how solid he was against the run.

T.J. Watt can do it all and is more well-rounded than his backup, Ingram. Watt's entering his age-27 season and has his prime ahead of him. It would be foolish for the Steelers to let him continue his hold-in throughout the regular season.

