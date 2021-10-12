NFL Trade Rumors: 3 NFC Teams that should trade for Brandin Cooks

With the trade deadline looming, one player who could be on the move is Brandin Cooks. The wide receiver is currently the only good thing about the Houston Texans' offense and with the team currently at 1-4, he may decide to make another move.

The Texans have been known to move their stars out the door and they could get some good compensation for Cooks should they decide to trade him. He is no stranger to moving teams and with the type of speed that he possesses, Cooks could prove to be a valuable contributor to any team chasing a Super Bowl.

3 NFC teams that could trade for Brandin Cooks

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers has never had the wealth of weapons of some of the other quarterbacks in the NFC, with Devante Adams his go-to guy. The addition of Cooks would thrust the Packers right into Super Bowl contention if they aren't there already.

What the Texans' asking price would be remains to be seen, but it would likely be a host of draft picks for the receiver. What the Texans value Cooks at compared to what the Packers do will largely determine the success of any deal.

Make no mistake, the Packers could do with Cooks and he could form a devastating duo with Adams and give Rodgers another superb weapon to throw to.

Seattle Seahawks

This could be slightly left field for a team that already has Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. But with the injury to Russell Wilson, the Seahawks could move to provide Geno Smith with another weapon as he looks to steady the ship before Wilson returns.

Whether Seattle need another star receiver, given they already have two, is another thing, but considering they are third in the NFC West with a record of 2-3 and are chasing the Arizona Cardinals, they might feel the need to try and add some more firepower.

New Orleans Saints

Similar to the Geno Smith situation, Sean Payton could opt to give Jameis Winston another weapon to throw to as the return of Michael Thomas remains uncertain. Placed on the physically unable to perform list by the Saints in August, Thomas can come off the PUP list in Week 6. However, that is when the bye is. So Week 7 against the Seahawks could be his return game.

Adding Cooks to share the load would only be beneficial to Winston and the Saints offense, and many do not know just how Thomas will return and in what form.

So having Cooks could prove to be a good piece of business for the Saints.

