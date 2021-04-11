NFL: Three Quarterbacks The Miami Dolphins Might Draft

The Miami Dolphins have certainly had an active presence in how the 2021 NFL Draft will shake out, and the draft doesn’t even start for another couple of weeks. By trading out the number three slot, the Dolphins essentially signaled to the rest of the NFL that they are looking to stick with last year’s first round draft pick Tua Tagovailoa for at least another season.

By moving back to the 12th pick and then back up to the 6th selection, the Dolphins do not figure to be in the running for the draft’s top 3 or 4 quarterbacks any longer.

With that said, it’s possible the Dolphins could hedge their bet by selecting a young signal caller in the later rounds.

Their primary backup is veteran Jacoby Brissett, who will be first in line to come into the game should Tagovailoa struggle next season. However, the Dolphins could also obtain a developmental prospect behind Brissett as their third-string quarterback.

Who are the three quarterbacks that the Dolphins might consider drafting?

Davis Mills is a good option for the Dolphins

At best, Stanford quarterback Davis Mills is a long-term project. Remarkably, he’s only played 13 games in the last two seasons. Additionally, his touchdown to interception ratio is also not stellar, as he’s thrown for 18 passing scores and 8 picks in his college career.

Coming into college, Mills had a lot of hype as he was the highest rated quarterback recruit in the nation in 2017. While he didn’t light up the scoreboard with Stanford, Mills does have good physical arm talent and figures to be a competent delivery man of the football with protection.

Davis Mills looks like Matt Ryan without the consistency...



Mills more athletic/mobile, but their ‘best’ stuff looks similar



Mills more athletic/mobile, but their 'best' stuff looks similar

Kyle Trask is another option

On the other side of the spectrum, we have Kyle Trask out of the University of Florida. Playing with future NFL talent like Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney, Trask was the centerpiece of a lethal Gators passing attack.

Trask threw for 43 touchdowns during the 2020 season, compared to just 8 interceptions. His completion percentage also improved in each of his seasons in Gainesville, topping out with a 68.9% clip in 2020.

The main challenge for Trask will be his ability to decipher exotic NFL defenses. It bodes well for him to be able to produce in the SEC, but scouts question whether Trask can elevate the play of his teammates, or whether he’s a bi product of playing with great players.



Kellen Mond could be a gamble for the Dolphins

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond also figures to be an interesting flier for NFL teams. He was a four-year starter in a pro-style offense, and dramatically improved his ability to take care of football in the 2020 season.

He doesn’t figure to have the upside of a player like Trask, but his relatively consistent college career makes him less risky than some other players who are going in the round 3-5 range.

Mond also brings some excitement to the table as a runner. He ran for a combined 15 touchdowns in 2018 and 2019, which lends credence to the notion that he can play quarterback in the “modern” fashion fans expect.

