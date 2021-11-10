NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. has eyes on these 3 teams

Odell Beckham Jr. has already had two wishes come true this week. The first was getting the Cleveland Browns to release him. After that, it was to clear waivers.

Both scenarios happened and Beckham is a free agent for the first time in his career. That means he gets to pick his next destination and a report has listed three teams he is targeting.

Dianna Russini @diannaESPN On the day in which he could make his final decision, free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is honing in on the Chiefs, Packers and Saints, per league sources. On the day in which he could make his final decision, free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is honing in on the Chiefs, Packers and Saints, per league sources.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and New Orleans Saints are the three reported finalists in the chase for OBJ. So which is the best fit?

NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. narrows list to 3 teams

Each of the three teams represents an intriguing destination. The Chiefs would get to pair Beckham with Patrick Mahomes, but questions linger about his fit in the offense with Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs are also trying to get Josh Gordon more involved in the offense.

Beckham in Green Bay would be fascinating because Davante Adams is the clear and undisputed number one guy with the Packers. Aaron Rodgers is not suddenly going to change that with Beckham in town.

The question is whether or not Beckham is concerned about a lack of targets on a team, as he apparently may have been while in Cleveland.

New Orleans now has Trevor Siemian in at quarterback, but Beckham could become the top option with Michael Thomas out. If his goal is getting targeted, the Saints may be his top choice.

The fact Beckham himself has reportedly come up with this list means he understands the reality of joining a team and not being the number one guy upon arrival. With Tyreek Hill/Travis Kelce and Davante Adams already in tow as the primary options for the Chiefs and Packers, respectively, Beckham would most certainly be the second or third option at either of those locations.

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are the other teams to come up with Beckham rumors, so we will see if the report about only three teams being on his list is accurate. The Seahawks may be higher up on the list if Russell Wilson didn't get hurt, leading Seattle to fall down the standings.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Beckham has to make a decision soon if he wants to play this Sunday. No matter who he picks, the spotlight will be entirely on him as Week 10 arrives.

Edited by LeRon Haire