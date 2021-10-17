NFL Rumors: Should the Panthers sign Todd Gurley to reduce load on Christian McCaffrey?

Running back Todd Gurley is still without a team. Having been plagued by injuries throughout the duration of his career and particularly with his knees, Gurley is often overlooked by teams.

However, there is one franchise that could benefit from adding Todd Gurley and that is the Carolina Panthers. Like Gurley, Christian McCaffrey has been injury-plagued over the last few years and this has hampered the Panthers' ability to win football games.

When healthy, McCaffrey is a game-changer. However, and more often than not, the running back is watching from the sidelines. Having injured his hamstring against the Houston Texans in Week 3, the Panthers still haven't signed a back to replace him.

Could the Panthers sign Todd Gurley?

In short, yes they can. When talking about overall numbers, Gurley is head and shoulders above McCaffrey, although he has been in the league longer. Gurley has more rushing yards and more rushing touchdowns, whereas McCaffery is a better pass catcher.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Maybe I'm the only who finds this interesting, but came across this list— most rushing yards since 2016 ...1) Ezekiel Elliott, 6,836

2) Derrick Henry, 6,500

3) Todd Gurley, 4,976

4) Melvin Gordon, 4,867

5) Mark Ingram, 4,341

If the Panthers are willing to take the risk on Gurley and get him fit and injury free, then the former LA Rams and Atlanta Falcons running back who terrorized the league for years would be a good option while McCaffrey is out.

But once McCaffrey returns, the potential of a Gurley-McCaffrey tendem is something that would excite Panthers fans. With Sam Darnold under center and Gurley and McCaffrey behind him along with Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for over 100 yards against the Eagles, the Carolina offense could take on a completely different look.

Adding in receivers D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson, Darnold would have a seriously talented offense at his disposal. Of course the main factor to this being successful is that Gurley and McCaffrey remain injury free.

This is easier said than done as both running backs simply aren't reliable due to their injury record. It is all good and well to have both on your roster, but it would have to nearly be on a pay-as-you-play deal and heavily incentivised.

The upside of having both Gurley and McCaffrey is that Darnold will not have to throw the Panthers to a victory if the offense is more balanced. Darnold can throw when he wants to, not because he has to. Dak Prescott is the classic example this season behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

Whether a move materializes or not remains to be seen, but the Carolina Panthers would be foolish not to at least entertain the idea of adding Gurley to their running back room.

