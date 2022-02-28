NFL Rumors: Broncos eying Russell Wilson as backup plan to Aaron Rodgers 

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are possibly on the radar of the Denver Broncos. According to NFL reporter and analyst Benjamin Allbright, Denver sees Wilson as a contingency plan should the four-time All-Pro quarterback decide to stay with Green Bay this offseason.

“Denver would continue to explore Russell Wilson as an option if Rodgers stays in GB, and try for him should he come available,” Allbright wrote on Twitter.

Despite the fact that the Seahawks have zero intention of moving their franchise quarterback, rumors have circulated for months with the assumption of the 33-year-old signal-caller's disapproval with the franchise. There is also a purported desire to explore greener pastures.

NFL insider and analyst Jordan Schultz stated last December that Wilson would "strongly consider" waiving his no-trade clause for three teams: the New York Giants, the New Orleans Saints, and the Broncos.

"Sources: Russell Wilson would strongly consider waiving his no-trade clause for the Giants, Broncos and Saints," Schultz posted on Twitter.

Schultz also reported back in November last year that the Seattle quarterback’s future was in doubt.

"Russell Wilson's future in Seattle is in jeopardy. We can point Wilson's frustration to the GM, and the fact that he's been sacked more times than any quarterback in the league," Schultz reported.

The 2021 season for the Seahawks ended with the team finishing last in the NFC West for the first time ever. Prior to that, the team finished in either first or in second place in the division under the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient.

The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback started 14 games for the team this season, throwing for 3,113 yards; 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He missed three starts due to fracturing his middle finger against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5.

Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson for the Broncos?

Divisional Round - Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers

Denver is still reportedly interested in the Packers quarterback, but the trade compensation for the four-time MVP might be an issue.

He is in the final year of his four-year, $134,000,000 contract, and he carries a cap hit of $46,664,157 for the 2022 season. Denver, like many fans, is waiting on the move of the 38-year-old Green Bay quarterback. Will he stay or will he be on the move? This offseason will answer all of those questions and more.

