Russell Okung career earnings: How much did former NFL player who fasted for 40 days earn in his career?

Seattle Seahawks legend Russell Okung is a former NFL offensive tackle who fasted for 40 days to alter his physique radically. The two-time Pro Bowler was once upon a time 330 pounds, but these days, he walks around at a hundred pounds less.

Okung was a key piece on some great NFL teams in the past decade and was paid accordingly. In this piece, we will take a look at his career earnings and his legacy as well.

Russell Okung Career Earnings

Russell Okung earned $108,873,265 in his 11-year NFL career. He played for four franchises: the Seattle Seahawks, the Denver Broncos, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Carolina Panthers.

Okung was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2010, and he signed a six-year deal worth $48 million, with over $29 million in guaranteed money. He joined a team coached by Pete Carroll, and his franchise earned the moniker "The Legion of Boom". He was on the franchise for six seasons, making $48,518,838 in his time there.

After completing his six-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks in 2016, Okung chose to represent himself as a free agent in the NFL. He leveraged this unique position by signing a contract with the Denver Broncos. He stayed on the Broncos for just one season, earning $8,000,000.

The following year, he was on the move again, joining the Los Angeles Chargers. He penned a four-year, $53 million deal with the Chargers, as he was signed to give the team protection at the O-line. He played for the Chargers for four seasons and earned $39,308,523 for his efforts.

He left the Chargers ahead of 2020 when he was moved to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for Trai Turner. He earned $13,045,904 in his time with the Panthers and retired at the end of the 2023 NFL season.

Russell Okung's NFL Legacy

Russell Okung enjoyed a long and successful NFL career. After enjoying a fruitful college career with the Oklahoma Sooners, he joined the NFL. He was picked by the Seahawks with the sixth overall pick in the 2010 Draft and played for Seattle, the Denver Broncos, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Carolina Panthers. In total, Okung featured in 131 games.

His accolades include a Super Bowl win in Super Bowl XLVIII, two Pro Bowl selections, 2× First-team All-American nods, the 2009 Jim Parker Trophy, the 2006 Dick Bogert Award, and more.

