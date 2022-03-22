Top 5 highest-selling NFL jerseys: Russell Wilson beats Tom Brady

The NFL offseason has been a constant whirlwind of trades and signings, with the likes of Russell Wilson and Tom Brady leading the headlines. The former was traded to the Denver Broncos, while the latter announced his triumphant return from retirement after about a month away from the game.

Brady's return meant fans were hyped and those who did not already have his Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey could grab one. But a TMZ article revealed that it was Wilson who dominated sales once his move was announced.

A rep for Fanatics tells us after Wilson was introduced as the new QB in Denver on Wednesday -- sales for his new jersey skyrocketed, and ultimately leap-frogged over Brady for the #1 spot across their network of sites.

Anyone passing Brady on any list is notable news. In this case, there seems to be a good reason why it happened.

Denver Broncos fans rushed to get a new Russell Wilson jersey

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

Brady has already been with the Buccaneers for a few seasons. So his biggest fans jumped in to buy the jersey when that move was initially announced back in 2020. Yet Wilson is now the new franchise quarterback in Denver, meaning an entire fanbase needs to update their jersey collection ahead of the upcoming season.

Peyton Manning was the last star quarterback to line up for the Broncos. Yet fans may have spent good money on Joe Flacco, Case Keenum, or Drew Lock jerseys since then. Now, they can buy one featuring the name of a perennial Pro Bowler and likely future Hall of Famer.

Buying an NFL jersey is always a tricky investment given the turnover in the league. Just look at how many quarterbacks alone changed teams this offseason. Yet for Broncos fans, the team has brought in an NFL star as a long-term fit. That is true even if he gets off to a slow start in 2022.

The Broncos won the sweepstakes for the veteran quarterback, as he had a no-trade clause in place. Rumors emerged throughout the year that Denver was making moves to target either Wilson or Aaron Rodgers. Whatever they did worked, and the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as head coach got an offensive-minded leader in place.

The jersey should continue to be a bestseller for quite some time as the star has joined a new team. Fans in Colorado can finally replace a long line of jerseys they have run through with each supposed new savior at quarterback. Yet if this one doesn't work out, they may be too spooked to spend money on a jersey ever again.

Edited by Shivam Damohe