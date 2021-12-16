Russell Wilson can never overcome his biggest blunder with the Seahawks

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks appear headed for divorce. Wilson was a third-round pick of the team back in 2012 and was a Super Bowl champion two years later. His partnership with Pete Carroll seemed to be on the path to a dynasty.

But here we are in 2021, and the duo still only has one title. The fact they do not have at least two is why the partnership may simply need to break apart for all sides to move forward. It is still tough to get past what happened to finish the 2014 season.

The blunder that ruined the relationship between Russell Wilson and the Seahawks

The Seahawks were only a few feet away from becoming back-to-back Super Bowl champions and defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX. All they had to do was hand the ball to Marshawn Lynch and hope he could pick up a yard.

But Carroll infamously got too fancy and decided to have Wilson throw a pass. The pass was intercepted by Patriots defender Malcolm Butler, who became a folk hero and got himself paid in the process.

It remains one of the most famous plays in NFL history, which is great news for Patriots fans but a nightmare for Seahawks fans. Wilson listened to his coaches and committed a blunder in only his third NFL season, and that has followed him to this day.

Of course, the blame is not all on Wilson. But the downfall began there for the entire organization. While 2017 marks the only year the Seahawks did not make the postseason since the Super Bowl debacle, the team also hasn't advanced past the Divisional Round since then.

Seattle had a legendary defensive unit known as the Legion of Boom. But key figure Kam Chancellor began the 2015 season requesting a new deal, even though he was playing on a new extension. The cracks began to show and the group broke up with the retirement of Chancellor due to injury and the departure of Richard Sherman. Earl Thomas left as well after suffering a season-ending injury in 2018 and flipping off Carroll as he left the field.

Trust in the head coach has been waning for years. Wilson was reportedly upset this offseason because of the lack of protection he is getting from his offensive line. Would all of this be happening if the Seahawks had won their second Super Bowl instead of throwing it away?

Carroll and the Seahawks would have been in a much different position if the team had won back-to-back titles. The core could have stayed in place for years with the goal of becoming the next Patriots. Instead, frustration was evident and Wilson was in a tough spot given how early he was in his career.

One play does not define Wilson's time in Seattle because he still does have a title to his name. But the interception to Butler is a play that will never be forgotten, and if the Seahawks can't even make the playoffs this year, there is no reason to expect things to drastically turn around in 2022.

