WATCH: Russell Wilson and Ciara own the red carpet along with their children at D&G fashion show in Italy

Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos this offseason to the tune of four years at $140 million, with a $65 million signing bonus. He joins a Broncos team with a young, talented wide receiving corps and has his eyes set on a second Super Bowl ring.

Before all of that, he may as well go out on the town and spend a few bucks. Wilson and his wife Ciara showed up on the red carpet at a D&G fashion show in Sicily, Italy. They also went with their three children, and the whole family went in style.

TheWilsonFamily @CiaraRussellFan 🖤 take Sicily, Italy for D&G fashion show . #FamilyAffair #Ciara #RussellWilson The Wilsonstake Sicily, Italy for D&G fashion show The Wilsons ✨🖤✨ take Sicily, Italy for D&G fashion show 🇮🇹. #FamilyAffair #Ciara #RussellWilson https://t.co/usx0dYLwhd

Family aside, he will join the rest of the Broncos team soon to prepare for the 2022 season. Despite the talent surrounding him on offense, the former Seattle Seahawks signal caller will have his work cut out for him. Other teams in his division have made their own moves to beef up their roster.

Wilson and the Broncos find themselves in the toughest division in the NFL

The Los Angeles Chargers seem to have the next elite quarterback in Justin Herbert. With their high-powered offense returning this year, they hope to shake up the AFC West all the way to the playoffs. Addressing needs on defense, they’ve added ferocious linebacker Khalil Mack, among others.

The Las Vegas Raiders made it into the playoffs by the skin of their teeth last season. This, in large part, was due to an Indianapolis Colts implosion in the final two weeks. This offseason, they’ve added a huge weapon in elite wide receiver Davante Adams. Look for the Raiders to make a play to wrestle the division from the defending AFC West champs.

Speaking of the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes and company took a big hit this offseason. They traded away speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks. Still, they signed veteran wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to fill the void. Travis Kelce is still among the targets Patrick Mahomes will have at his disposal.

Wilson will go into battle against tough opponents throughout the league. However, the six games the Broncos will play against division rivals may very well be the toughest.

