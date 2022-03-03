Russell Wilson diet: How NFL star spends $1 million per year on his body

Russell Wilson has been in the NFL offseason headlines on a daily basis due to questions about his status in 2022. Fans are clamoring to know whether he will return to the Seattle Seahawks or demand a trade.

Wilson is also staying in the limelight, thanks to a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! While appearing, he revealed a shocking fact. That is the reality that he spends at least $1 million per year on his body.

He answered that question with another point that is creating even more conversation around his playing status.

"Yeah, it's a process. It's a lifestyle. I think when you are trying to play as long as I'm trying to play. I'm trying to play until I'm 45."

So not only does he easily spend $1 million on his body per year, but he is also claiming he wants to play until he is 45 years old. He is trying to copy Tom Brady in more ways than one.

Russell Wilson staying in shape to play for well over another decade

One can assume this $1 million goes into both nutrition and physical training. That is a steep price, but he has made over $180 million since entering the NFL with Seattle in 2012. And that is without any extra endorsements or the combined wealth he shares with his wife, Ciara.

Wilson is currently 33 years old and has now said he wants to play for another decade-plus. So can he? Well, one thing that has become clear is that he is a durable player in the NFL, which is likely thanks to the money he is spending.

He played all 16 games from 2012-2020 and appeared in 14 in 2021 after dealing with a brutal finger injury. Still, he played nearly the entire season even after having surgery.

This type of durability, along with his career success that includes a Super Bowl and nine Pro Bowls, is likely why the narrative has shifted in that the Seahawks are losing any desire to entertain a trade idea for their quarterback.

Wilson is due to earn a combined $51 million over the next two seasons with the Seahawks. If he wants to play another decade after that, his yearly salary may start approaching $40-50 million per year given the way the quarterback market has absolutely exploded in recent years.

So the $1 million per year on his body may look like nothing if his salary doubles in the next few years. For now, he needs to confirm if he is staying in Seattle or not and then focus on winning his second Super Bowl. If he can do that, teams all around the NFL would pay him whatever he wants for as long as he can play.

