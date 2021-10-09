Russell Wilson finger injury: How long will the Seahawks QB be out?

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks have just had their season turned upside down.

On Thursday, Wilson injured his finger against the Los Angeles Rams after heavy pressure from Aaron Donald. Wilson exited the game and backup Geno Smith came in and played relatively well until his late interception.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that according to his sources, Russell Wilson suffered a ruptured tendon in his middle finger and underwent surgery to repair it and is now going to miss at least a month. The initial recovery period for the injury that Wilson sustained is six weeks.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN Sources: Seahawks are bracing for Russell Wilson to miss at least a month and possibly 6-8 weeks with his ruptured middle-finger tendon that likely requires surgery. Seattle thinking about Wilson's long-term health. Barring an unexpectedly swift recovery, it's Geno Smith's show.

With the Seahawks now sitting at 2-3 for the season, their prospects of a playoff appearance are looking bleak.

How did Russell Wilson get injured?

On a crucial 2nd and 14 play roughly midway through the third quarter, the Rams blitzed Russell Wilson, who took a deep shot in a hurry and jammed his finger against defensive end Aaron Donald's palm.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball For the first time in his career, #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson could miss a game in the #NFL due to a finger injury on his throwing hand 😨

Wilson got some treatment and played the entire third quarter, but the injury eventually forced him to exit the game and backup Geno Smith played under center in the fourth quarter.

When will Russell Wilson return from injury?

As per Ian Rapoport, Wilson's injury is expected to sideline him for at least six weeks. This is not good news for a franchise that now sits 2-3 on the year.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson underwent surgery on his injured finger today, source said, a procedure that is expected to keep him out several weeks. Dr. Steven Shin did the procedure, stabilizing his finger with screws. The surgery was more complicated than expected, with the need for screws complicating matters. The timetable is roughly 6 weeks, though Wilson will no doubt be determined to beat it.

Should the recovery go well, then Wilson is slated to return to action against the San Francisco 49ers on December 6. But depending on how the team fares without him, if the playoffs are off the agenda, Pete Carroll and his coaching staff could sit their star quarterback out for the remainder of the season to protect him.

Field Yates @FieldYates Seahawks' upcoming schedule:

Week 6: at Steelers

Week 7: vs. Saints

Week 8: vs. Jaguars

Week 9: bye

Week 10: at Packers

Week 11: vs. Cardinals

Week 12: at Washington

Seattle stands at 2-3, 4th in the NFC West. Also of importance: the Jets own their 2022 first round pick.

It's a tough break for the Seahawks, who lost to a division rival on Thursday and now have their star quarterback sidelined for six weeks. Where precisely the Seahawks will be in the division and playoff picture by the time Wilson returns remains to be seen.

However, playing in arguably the toughest division in the entire NFL, it certainly does not look good for Pete Carroll and the Seahawks.

