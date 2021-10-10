Russell Wilson injury: Predicting Seahawks' win-loss record in QB's absence

Russell Wilson's injured finger has left the Seattle Seahawks' season hanging by a thread.

Wilson is estimated to be sidelined for six weeks after undergoing surgery on a ruptured tendon sustained after catching the helmet of the Los Angeles Rams' star defensive tackle Aaron Donald when following through on a passing attempt.

The next man up is Geno Smith. The former New York Jets quarterback impressively led the Seahawks on two scoring drives against the Rams after relieving Russell Wilson. Another long drive ended with an interception after wide receiver Tyler Lockett slipped.

Handed the starter jersey with the Seahawks on a 2-3 record, Geno Smith needs to produce a winning stretch from his estimated five games in order to hand the reigns back to Russell Wilson with the team still in playoff contention.

Russell Wilson injury: how will the Seahawks do without their star QB?

Week 6 – at Pittsburgh Steelers

The biggest concern for the 2-3 Seahawks is that Russell Wilson comes back with the team at 2-8. A five-match losing streak would effecitvely end their season, so Geno Smith can really take the heat off if he leads Seattle to beat the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers. Right now, Smith is a more effective quarterback than Ben Roethlisberger, and Geno can get off to a winning start.

Prediction: Seahawks win. Record: 3-3

Week 7 – vs New Orleans Saints

After a disrupted start to the season, the New Orleans Saints have been inconsistent through four games. New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones passed for 402 yards against this defense in Week 3, so Smith could potentially feast against them as well. Jameis Winston is the wildcard here, but having the 12s behind the Seahawks gives the team a huge boost on Monday Night Football.

Prediction: Seahawks win. Record: 4-3

Week 8 – vs Jacksonville Jaguars

It's hard to know if Urban Meyer, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will all be on the same page come Week 8 – but there is a chance the Jags are facing a 23rd straight defeat. The Seahawks could not have asked for a better situation than this without Russell Wilson. Smith can go 3-0 for the season.

Prediction: Seahawks win. Record: 5-3

Week 10 – at Green Bay Packers

A Week 9 bye week gives Pete Carroll 14 days to prepare for a trip to Green Bay, but even that may not be enough to stop Aaron Rodgers. By November 14, the timeline for Russell Wilson's return should be more clear. If he's still a starter, it's hard to imagine Geno Smith walking out of Lambeau Field with a win.

Prediction: Seahawks lose. Record 5-4

Week 11 – vs Arizona Cardinals

If Russell Wilson is sidelined for a full six weeks, Geno Smith can expect to start his fifth game against an Arizona Cardinals team that are unbeaten through four games. The Cards could potentially be running away with the NFC West by this point, so scoring a divisional win would be massive for the Seahawks. But Kyler Murray and company have too much for Seattle, even at Lumen Field.

Prediction: Seahawks lose. Record 5-5.

Edited by Piyush Bisht

