Russell Wilson or Jake Browning: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 3?

Fantasy managers looking at Week 3 face a tricky call. Russell Wilson turned in a headline-making performance for the Giants on Sunday, and Jake Browning is stepping into Cincinnati’s starting role with Joe Burrow sidelined.

Ad

Projections favor Wilson, but it doesn't always capture the full context. Let’s break down both quarterbacks’ outlooks.

Russell Wilson fantasy outlook

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Russell Wilson showed his playmaking in the Week 3 overtime shootout with Dallas. He threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns, completing 30 of 41 passes in a losing effort. It was his first 400-yard game since 2017.

Ad

Trending

The Giants also got historic production from their receivers. Malik Nabers had 167 yards on nine receptions, while Wan’Dale Robinson recorded over 140 yards on eight receptions. It was the team’s first game with two 100-yard receivers in years.

The game came with context. The Cowboys have been leaky in the secondary, and Wilson benefited from a high-volume passing script in a back-and-forth matchup.

His Week 1 struggles against Washington showed how volatile his fantasy value can be. Add in New York’s protection issues. The team shuffled linemen midgame after multiple penalties, and there’s risk baked into starting him every week.

Ad

Wilson can still explode in the right matchup, but consistency remains the question.

Jake Browning fantasy outlook

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

Jake Browning takes over for the Bengals with Joe Burrow set to miss significant time due to a foot surgery. While his résumé is limited, fantasy managers got an extended look in 2023 when he started seven games. He averaged more than 23 fantasy points per game, better than Burrow’s production over a similar span.

Ad

Browning completed over 70% of his passes and pushed the ball effectively, spreading targets to Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Chase saw heavy usage in Browning’s relief appearance on Sunday, hauling in 10 passes for 128 yards. The quarterback also adds sneaky value as a rusher, punching in three short-yardage touchdowns during that same 2023 stretch.

The downside is schedule-related. Cincinnati goes on the road to face two top 10 pass defenses in Minnesota and Denver before returning home to face Detroit and Green Bay. Browning’s supporting cast provides him a better baseline than most backups, but his week-to-week ceiling may vary depending on the matchup.

Ad

Russell Wilson or Jake Browning: Who should I start?

Russell Wilson or Jake Browning: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 3?

Sportskeeda’s "Who should I start?" tool favors Russell Wilson over Jake Browning.

Ad

If you need upside and comfortable living with variance, Wilson offers the bigger boom potential. His 31-point explosion against Dallas proved that he can still deliver elite fantasy weeks when the game script calls for it.

However, if you’re looking for a steadier floor, Browning is the safer Week 3 play. He is playing with one of the league’s deepest receiving cores. With the prior experience and successful production from a starter last season, it is more likely he'll deliver usable production against teams with tougher defenses.

Conclusion: Browning has better consistent value in lineups for Week 3, while Wilson is still best to be streamed as a matchup-based starter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.