Russell Wilson landing spots: 3 best destinations for Super Bowl-winning QB

The Russell Wilson era might be over in Denver. The quarterback's been benched for the team's final two games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. While the reason in his contract says injury, many believe the QB has played his final down for the Denver Broncos.

If that's the case, where could he find himself next? Here's a look at three options.

#1 - New York Jets

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Robert Saleh at Commanders Jets Football

It's a bizarre twist of fate for the Denver Broncos QB, currently tied for or higher than his touchdown total in five other years. However, based on his winning record alone, teams could view him as a backup QB in the NFL.

The top destination for the QB this offseason would be the New York Jets, assuming that the rest of the league agrees with seeing him as a backup.

Aaron Rodgers is coming off a disastrous season-ending injury, and the QB is now on the plus side of 40. Therefore, getting a premium investment at backup is paramount. It wouldn't get much better than Wilson for the win-now New York Jets.

#2 - Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott at Cowboys Dolphins Football

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has ties to Russell Wilson from his days in Seattle. As one of the architects of the Legion of Boom, he knows what works about the QB and what doesn't.

It would take a massive rework to his contract, of course. But adding something a bit more concrete than Cooper Rush for the win-now unit could only fortify their chances.

#3 - New England Patriots

Bill Belichick at Patriots Broncos Football

Russell Wilson might be done as a starter in the NFL. But he may have one last chance at a starting gig with the New England Patriots. Bill Belichick has schemed against the QB many times over the years, and the team is far from solidified about Bailey Zappe.

If the Patriots elect to draft a rookie, they'll need a bridge quarterback. Wilson could be their guy. Based on how well the quarterback played at times in 2023, there's a chance that he could survive his first season with the team, similar to how Jimmy Garoppolo managed to keep Kyle Shanahan satisfied.

Of course, this stands if the Patriots give Belichick one last shot at a premium rookie quarterback in 2024.

Russell Wilson's contract details

Russell Wilson is still playing on the massive deal delivered to him before his first start of the 2022 season. The QB is signed through the 2028 season and is essentially locked in through 2025, per Spotrac.

According to Adam Schefter, Wilson already has $39 million guaranteed for 2024, but also $37 million more that would become guaranteed if he can't pass a physical in March.

The team could save money by moving on from the contract as soon as 2026. It would save about $30 million. In 2027, moving on from Wilson would save roughly $40 million.