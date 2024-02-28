Russell Wilson may need to take a big pay cut if he wants a job next year

Russell Wilson's 2023 season drew to an early close after a shocking loss to the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve. That loss to the Patriots may very well be the last time we see Russ in Broncos colors. The rumors of a trade away or a cut seem to be growing every single week.

The 26 touchdowns to eight interceptions was an improvement over Wilson's first season in 2022. However, several games lost by the Broncos could have been swung if Wilson had just made one more play. Super Bowl 50 was the last time the Denver Broncos reached the playoffs, and over the years they have found it progressively tougher to return to the postseason.

Wilson just turned 35, which will be a significant factor in any trade scenario. He is not on the same level as older quarterbacks such as Aaron Rodgers, and Matthew Stafford who were traded in their mid-to-late 30s.

From this point on, if Wilson finds a new team, it is going to be a one or at most a two-year deal. Wilson is going to have to settle for probably less than $10 million if he wants a job next September.

Russell Wilson to the Broncos: In hindsight

Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts

The 12-9 loss to the Colts on Thursday night has to be one of the worst games of Russell Wilson's career.

The Wilson trade in March 2022 was one of the biggest bombshells in recent memory. The Super Bowl winner was traded for four draft picks and three players. Seattle certainly got their value back. The $242 million contract over five years has been a nightmare for the Broncos.

Seattle used those picks to draft the likes of Devon Witherspoon and Charles Cross, who are long-time pieces. The Broncos offense was replicating a 1970s offense whilst the defense showed some signs, but overall it has not come together.

It's very difficult to see things getting better for the Denver Broncos without an overhaul.