"38 year old Russ getting 50M", "All this just to disappear in the second half of the season" - Russell Wilson's near $300 million extension sends NFL fans in a frenzy

Russell Wilson got a huge contract from the Denver Broncos. The quarterback will now be in Denver for the next seven seasons. Wilson and the Broncos agreed to a five-year, $245 million contract extension with $165 million guaranteed. The quarterback has two years remaining on his previous deal worth $24 million this season and $27 million for the next campaign.

Wilson becomes the second-highest paid quarterback in the league when it comes to average yearly salary. His $49 million per season is behind Aaron Rodgers and his $50 million yearly value.

NFL fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the contract extension. Some fans are unhappy with the contract. Here are some of the comments:

• @JoeSchoenMVP @AdamSchefter That is not gonna be a good contract in 5 years @AdamSchefter That is not gonna be a good contract in 5 years

However, many Denver fans were all for giving their quarterback a new deal:

Jake Heaps @jtheaps9
LETS GO!!! The next 7 years is going to be a fun ride Broncos Country! @DangeRussWilson



Breaking: Broncos and Russell Wilson just reached agreement on a five-year, $245 million contract extension that includes $165 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN.
Deal now ties Wilson to Denver for seven total years and $296 million. Another massive QB deal in the books.

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Worth every penny and oh by the way, this is the year Russell Wilson finally earns some MVP votes! 💰🥇🐎





Ryan Greene 📷 @RyanGreeneDNVR
LET'$ RIDE





Wyatt @WyattzWorId
Worth it





Russell Wilson's new start with the Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson spent the first decade of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, starting 158 games for the franchise. As the team's starter, he led the franchise to two Super Bowls, winning it in the 2013 season, which was just his second in the NFL. He also led them back to the Super Bowl the following season, losing to the New England Patriots in dramatic fashion.

He left the Seahawks as the team's all-time leader in passing yards (37,059 yards) and touchdown passes (292). The quarterback made the Pro Bowl nine times and won the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2020.

For the Broncos, Wilson is the 12th quarterback to start since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season. Denver will look to break the Kansas City Chiefs' six-year spell of dominance over the AFC West. The Chiefs won't relinquish it easily, and are expected to be Super Bowl contenders in the upcoming campaign.

The AFC West also houses the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders. Both sides have taken significant steps this offseason. The Chargers added Khalil Mack to their pass rush and the Raiders signed superstar receiver Davante Adams. The West is now resembling something of a shootout and any one of its teams could go all the way.

In Week 1 of the regular-season, Wilson will face his old team on the road on Monday Night Football. He'll get his well-deserved cheers but with a few boos sprinkled in also.

We'll see how Russell Wilson fares against his old team as he looks to lead the Broncos to the Super Bowl.

