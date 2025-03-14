Russell Wilson once opened on how Seahawks wanted to trade him “couple of times” before blockbuster move to Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks faced the Denver Broncos in a regular-season game on September 12, 2022, at Lumen Field in Seattle. Besides being the season opener for the 2022 season, it was a highly anticipated encounter due to Wilson’s return to Seattle after he was traded to the Broncos.

Ad

It was an emotional night for fans and Wilson, as he was traded to the Broncos after playing 10 long seasons for the Seahawks since his NFL debut in 2012. During an interview with ESPN’s Jeff Legwold in September 2022, former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson opened up about his trade to the Broncos. He said,

“I definitely think they tried to a couple of times to see what was out there,” Wilson said. “It’s part of the business and part of being a professional and everything else.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brady Henderson of ESPN reported in 2022 that the Broncos had earlier attempted to trade Wilson to the Cleveland Browns in 2018 in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick. However, the Browns instead chose QB Baker Mayfield over Wilson.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

When the Broncos' new QB was up against his former team, he expressed no remorse over his trade. He responded like a true veteran and said,

“Upset is probably the wrong word,” he said. “I believe in my talent and who I am. I believe I’m one of the best in the world. I don’t worry about anything else other than that.”

Ad

Though the Seattle crowd booed Wilson, he completed 29 of his 42 passes for 340 yards and one TD. Meanwhile, his former backup and the Seahawks’ new QB, Geno Smith, completed 23 of his 28 passes for 195 yards and two TDs. Victory eluded Wilson that night, adding to his misery, but he stood tall amidst the loss.

After spending two seasons with the Broncos, Wilson moved to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was juggled in the QB role with Justin Fields. However, he is now searching for a new team that can help him achieve his Super Bowl dreams.

Ad

Russell Wilson meets Myles Garrett amidst trade talks

It was reported on Friday that Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns talked to Wilson during the QB’s visit. As a free-agent recruiter, Garrett made a simple pitch. He said,

“I won't take you to the ground three or four times a year.”

Wilson left the building without confirming the deal, but he said he would meet with the NY Giants on Friday before returning to the Steelers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.