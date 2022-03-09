Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr: The 2022 AFC West will be a treat for NFL fans

A few days ago, the AFC West had a clear hierarchy. The Chiefs were well ahead of everyone else. The Chargers and Raiders were behind them, but both were neck-and-neck. Meanwhile, the Broncos brought up the rear. Some called the AFC West the best division in the AFC, while only hardcore fans said it was the best division in football.

However, after the Broncos landed Russell Wilson, the balance of power in the division has dramatically shifted. The Chiefs still sit at the top for the moment, but the Broncos, Chargers, and Raiders are all just a tier below. Depending on how the rest of the offseason goes for Denver, the team could leapfrog the Chiefs to take over as the class of the division.

Why every team in the AFC West is formidable

The Kansas City Chiefs have been to two Super Bowls in the last three years and have been one of the last four teams standing in the NFL every year since 2018. However, the true story of football is about the quarterback, and the AFC West has the greatest concentration of talent at the position in the NFL.

LOADED. The four AFC West starting QB:Broncos: Russell WilsonChargers: Justin HerbertChiefs: Patrick MahomesRaiders: Derek CarrLOADED.

Patrick Mahomes still sits at the top, having been to two Super Bowls and winning one in recent years. He's led some of the most explosive offenses of the last decade and will continue to dominate the league. However, he could have some trouble in the division.

The Broncos now have Russell Wilson, who has been to two Super Bowls and won one in the last decade. A perennial winner, the nine-time Pro Bowler has only had one losing season in his career in a season in which he was injured. He's also made the playoffs eight times in his career.

Next up, the Chargers have Justin Herbert, one of the most exciting up-and-comers in the league. The quarterback exploded for 31 touchdowns and ten interceptions in his rookie season. Many braced for him to have a sophomore slump, but he earned more touchdowns and yards in his second season. In 2021, he threw for 5014 yards, 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Derek Carr is in the "last" place. Carr has survived numerous head coaching changes and continues to show up just when everyone seemingly writes him off. Carr is coming off the first playoff appearance of his career. Despite losing his head coach mid-season, the quarterback led his team to the playoffs, eliminating the Los Angeles Chargers in the process.

Each team in the AFC West can make the playoffs in 2022. With three Wild Card spots and a division winner now allowed to play after Week 18, the AFC West could be the first division to have every team make the playoffs. On the road to that outcome will likely be some of the most explosive showdowns in the league all season long.

No matter what the matchup is, every AFC West divisional game will be something to behold.

