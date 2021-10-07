Is Russell Wilson playing tonight in Week 5 vs the Los Angeles Rams?

Tonight's matchup on Thursday Night Football has Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks

vs. Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in an early-season NFC West showdown.

The Rams are coming off of their first loss of the season last week as they were defeated by quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, which brings their record to 3-1.

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks defeated another NFC West rival in the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 28-21.

With such an important division game tonight, will Russell Wilson play tonight against the Los Angeles Rams and their vaunted defense led by three-time defensive player of the year, Aaron Donald?

Will Russell Wilson suit up tonight vs. the Los Angeles

Rams?

The Seattle Seahawks currently have one player officially listed as being out for tonight's all-important matchup vs. the Rams and that is wide receiver Dee Eskridge. Therefore, barring any unforeseen circumstances that may occur from now and the lead-up to tonight's game, Russell Wilson will start tonight in the divisional game.

What to expect from Wilson and the Seahawks

The Seahawks have certainly not started in the manner in which they expected. In Week one, they got a great start by defeating Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 28-16. In that game, Wilson threw for four touchdowns with no interceptions and 254 yards.

Week 2 brought a different result as Seattle hosted the Tennessee Titans and despite scoring 30 points, they lost 33-30 in overtime. This was perhaps the beginning of the realization that the defense was light years behind the offense in terms of productivity.

In week three, Wilson and the 'Hawks were to Minnesota to take on Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Wilson had a pedestrian game by his standards as he threw for 298 yards and one touchdown. The Vikings escaped with a 30-17 victory, which brought the Seahawks record to below .500 for the first time this season.

In an effort to get back to .500, week four saw the Seahawks go on the road and take on the San Francisco 49ers. This game was ultimately decided in the fourth quarter and the Seahawks won the game by a score of 28-21.

Tonight's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams will go a long way in helping to determine who is in control of the division early this season.

