"Russ put on some damn [weight]" - NFL fans react to Russell Wilson and Ciara's latest holiday pics

Russell Wilson and Ciara escaped to the beautiful Lake Como for some R&R, but even the star quarterback could not hide from NFL fans on Twitter. The happy couple soaked in some Northern Italy sun on a boat and appeared to be enjoying all Lake Como had to offer.

Photos shared online elicited several responses from NFL Twitter as they focussed on the shirtless pics of Wilson ahead of NFL training camp less than a month away:

NFL athletes are finely-tuned machines but not completely exempt from classic dad bods:

The Seahawks’ 12th man is a treasured sports tradition unique to Seattle and used here to lightly critique Wilson’s physique.

Despite the prodding about his photos, Wilson will be a difference maker for the Broncos.

Wilson is just cultivating mass:

To be thick is to be happy:

Wilson still has two full months to get in shape for the NFL season. All Broncos fans can do is hope that Wilson delivers another Super Bowl title.

Wilson and Ciara indeed appear to be living their best lives.

Recreationally speaking, Denver does have decent deep dish pizzas.

Russell Wilson hopes to add missing element to Denver Broncos offense

The blockbuster trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver might prove to be the key to unlocking the Broncos’ offense. The team already has dynamic receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, and its running game features up-and-comer Javonte Williams and veteran Melvin Gordon III.

The Broncos have had trouble finding a capable quarterback since Peyton Manning retired. With Wilson in tow, the Broncos hope to make a splash in an already difficult AFC West that also has star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

