"Russ put on some damn [weight]" - NFL fans react to Russell Wilson and Ciara's latest holiday pics

Modified Jul 07, 2022 03:00 AM IST

Russell Wilson and Ciara escaped to the beautiful Lake Como for some R&R, but even the star quarterback could not hide from NFL fans on Twitter. The happy couple soaked in some Northern Italy sun on a boat and appeared to be enjoying all Lake Como had to offer.

.@DangeRussWilson and @ciara on vacation in Lake Como https://t.co/AX8NMEjyzg

Photos shared online elicited several responses from NFL Twitter as they focussed on the shirtless pics of Wilson ahead of NFL training camp less than a month away:

@NFL_DovKleiman @DangeRussWilson @ciara russ put on some damn wait 😭

NFL athletes are finely-tuned machines but not completely exempt from classic dad bods:

@NFL_DovKleiman @DangeRussWilson @ciara Lookin dangerously out of shape

The Seahawks’ 12th man is a treasured sports tradition unique to Seattle and used here to lightly critique Wilson’s physique.

@NFL_DovKleiman @DangeRussWilson He added a 12th man! Yikes

Despite the prodding about his photos, Wilson will be a difference maker for the Broncos.

@NFL_DovKleiman @DangeRussWilson @ciara Broncos Country, Lets Ride...to the gym

Wilson is just cultivating mass:

@NFL_DovKleiman @DangeRussWilson @ciara Russ on a bulk

To be thick is to be happy:

@BenLeftCoast @NFL_DovKleiman @DangeRussWilson @ciara Russ lookin a little thick huh?

Wilson still has two full months to get in shape for the NFL season. All Broncos fans can do is hope that Wilson delivers another Super Bowl title.

@MGutter113 @NFL_DovKleiman @DangeRussWilson @ciara Exactly. He's hoing to get in shape before the season starts. He's a vet who knows

Wilson and Ciara indeed appear to be living their best lives.

@NFL_DovKleiman @DangeRussWilson @ciara Let them live…

Recreationally speaking, Denver does have decent deep dish pizzas.

@BenLeftCoast @NFL_DovKleiman @DangeRussWilson @ciara I’m so glad he didn’t go to Chicago. He already looks like he’s been eating deep dish pizza for breakfast.

Russell Wilson hopes to add missing element to Denver Broncos offense

The blockbuster trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver might prove to be the key to unlocking the Broncos’ offense. The team already has dynamic receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, and its running game features up-and-comer Javonte Williams and veteran Melvin Gordon III.

The Broncos have had trouble finding a capable quarterback since Peyton Manning retired. With Wilson in tow, the Broncos hope to make a splash in an already difficult AFC West that also has star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

