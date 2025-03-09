  • home icon
Russell Wilson to Seahawks? 5 reasons why Mike Macdonald should stay away from 10x Pro Bowl QB

By Orlando Silva
Modified Mar 09, 2025 05:02 GMT
Russell Wilson to Seahawks? 5 reasons why Mike Macdonald should stay away from 10x Pro Bowl QB (Image credit: Imagn)
Russell Wilson is set to test free agency after spending the 2024 NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After a promising start with the Steelers, Wilson lost the final five games of the season, including the wild-card round matchup.

With the Seattle Seahawks looking for a new starting quarterback after trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, Wilson could be an option for the front office. That said, there are at least five reasons why the Seahawks should not entertain that idea.

5 reasons why Seattle Seahawks should stay away from Russell Wilson

#5. Steelers still pondering bringing Wilson back

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still figuring out which quarterback to bring back between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Some say they are leaning on Fields, who is younger and more mobile than Wilson. Pittsburgh should be in a better situation than the Seahawks, as they're trying to add proven players.

#4. More options in free agency

Although the free market doesn't seem to have big options for the Seahawks, they could still take a look at Daniel Jones, Sam Darnold, and even Aaron Rodgers to take over Geno Smith instead of Russell Wilson.

#3. Russell Wilson won't play for rebuilding team

Continuing with point No. 5, Wilson has expressed his desire to compete for Super Bowls over and over again. The Pittsburgh Steelers offer him that option over a team that released Tyler Lockett and is working to trade DK Metcalf, leaving Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the only reliable wide receiver.

#2. Wilson clashes with coaching staff everywhere

Shortly after he departed from the Seahawks, reports revealed Wilson's relationship with Pete Carroll wasn't on the best terms. The same happened in Denver, as he clashed with Sean Payton before the Broncos released him.

He wasn't comfortable with the Steelers, either, and Mike Macdonald should not want anything to do with Wilson's ego.

#1. Wilson's level has decreased

The biggest reason for the Seattle Seahawks to stay away from Russell Wilson is his level of performance. During his final days in Seattle, he wasn't the same player who led the team to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and multiple playoff berths.

Wilson went from throwing for 25 passing touchdowns during his final year in Seattle to 16 in 2024, although he played three more games in 2021. He didn't impact the game as expected and was heavily criticized for the Steelers' poor form down the stretch.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
