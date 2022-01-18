NFL Throwback: Russell Wilson's clutch performance against Packers in NFC championship game went down in history 

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson faced the Green Bay Packers in the 2014 NFC Championship game. The game became known as a great comeback for Wilson and the Seahawks and the epic collapse of Green Bay at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

NFL Throwback @nflthrowback (Jan. 18, 2015) Seven years ago today in the 2014 NFC Championship...(Jan. 18, 2015) Seven years ago today in the 2014 NFC Championship... 😦 (Jan. 18, 2015) https://t.co/hFQLrYfBHL

The Packers scored the first 16 points of the game with three field goals from kicker Mason Crosby and a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to wide receiver Randall Cobb.

After going down 16-0 at halftime to Green Bay, the Seahawks' comeback emerged. With under five minutes left in the third quarter, Seattle kicker Stephen Hauschka lined up to kick a field goal at the Green Bay 19-yard line.

But it was a fake field goal pass from punter Jon Ryan to offensive tackle Gerry Gilliam that really got the momentum swinging in Seattle's direction.

realredda @mgibba_84 @IKE_Packers Still reeling from the trick play from the Seahawks in the 2014 NFC championship game… that one hurt. @IKE_Packers Still reeling from the trick play from the Seahawks in the 2014 NFC championship game… that one hurt.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Packers looked to have had their ticket to Super Bowl XLIX (49) punched. However, the Seahawks had other plans.

Mason Crosby would later kick a 48-yard field goal to put Green Bay up by a score of 19-7.

Wilson threw his fourth interception of the game to Packers defensive back Morgan Burnett with over five minutes left in the game. He threw three in the first half, two to Green Bay safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

Packers versus Seahawks in the fourth quarter/overtime

NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v Seattle Seahawks

After the Packers ran the ball for three straight plays, they punted it back to the Seahawks. On the ensuing drive (down 12 points), Wilson led Seattle in the endzone with a one-yard rush and this score trimmed the lead to five, 19-14, with a little over two minutes remaining in the game.

Hauschka lined up to kick an onside kick where the odds of the kicking team recovering it were low. Yet it was recovered by Seahawks wide receiver Chris Matthews, giving Wilson and the offense the chance to take the lead.

Three plays later, running back Marshawn Lynch scored on a 24-yard run, putting the Seahawks up 20-19 and then 22-19 after a successful two-point conversion.

Down three with over a minute left in the game, Green Bay drove down the field and Crosby scored a 48-yard field goal to tie the game at 22-22.

In overtime, Seattle won the coin toss and, six plays later, Wilson tossed a 35-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jermaine Kearse to win the game, 28-22.

Tiisetso @phala_82 2014 NFC championship game Seattle Seahawks vs Greenbay Packers... Russell Wilson's coming out party 2014 NFC championship game Seattle Seahawks vs Greenbay Packers... Russell Wilson's coming out party

Seattle won the game despite five turnovers. Wilson’s four interceptions were the most thrown in franchise history for a playoff game. The former All-Pro quarterback had one touchdown in the air (overtime) and one on the ground (fourth quarter) for the game.

For Green Bay, the 16-point lead is the biggest blown lead in their team’s playoff history.

Seattle went on to face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, losing by a score of 28-24. Nevertheless, the 2014 NFC Championship will forever be remembered fondly by one fanbase and upsetting to another.

