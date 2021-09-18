Seahawks vs Titans Prediction, Odds and Picks - September 19 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans will battle in Week 2 of the NFL season after coming off a win and loss, respectively, in their season opener.

Wilson defeated the Colts 28-16 at Lucas Oil Stadium, while the Titans were blown out by Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

Seahawks vs Titans Match Details

Tennessee Titans (0-1) vs Seattle Seahawks (1-0)

Sunday, Sept. 19, 1:25 PM PT

Lumen Field, Seattle, WA.

Seahawks vs Titans Betting Odds

As expected, the Seahawks will be the favorites for this clash after accounting for the Colts and the debacle from the Titans. The Seahawks' money line is currently set at -250, while the spread for Seattle is set at 5.5.

Meanwhile, after their blowout loss to the Cardinals, the Cardinals are the underdogs heading into this clash. The money line is set at +200, and the spread for this one is +5.5.

Seahawks vs Titans Picks

The Seahawks, playing at home, should go 2-0 for the season after beating the Titans. Russell Wilson and wide receiver Tyler Lockett connected on yet another bomb against the Colts.

For the Titans, they will want to put forth a better performance from the one they dished out against the Cardinals in Week 1. However, that may not be enough as Wilson and the Seahawks could get the win.

Seahawks vs Titans Key Injuries

Titans

TE Anthony Firkser (knee) questionable

LB Bud Dupree (knee) questionable

Seahawks

WR Dee Eskridge (concussion) questionable

RB Rashaad Penny (calf) doubtful.

Seahawks vs Titans Head to Head

The last five matches between the Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans have yielded three wins for Seattle and two for the Titans. The scoring over those five games has been close too, with Seattle scoring 108 points, while the Titans racking up 105.

Seahawks vs Titans Prediction

It'll be hard against Russell Wilson, especially after what he produced against the Colts. For the Titans, many are not giving them a chance against the Seahawks. However, they do have enough weaponry to trouble Pete Carroll's team.

Nevertheless, the Seattle Seahawks should do enough to get the win and start their 2021 campaign 2-0.

Final Predicted Score: Seahawks 34:24 Titans.

Edited by Bhargav